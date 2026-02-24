EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Fled 'Super-Boring BAFTAs for Ultra-Private Party After Losing Out to Tourette's Sufferer Actor

The 51-year-old actor had been nominated for his performance in One Battle After Another, which dominated the event by taking home six awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. But the best leading actor prize went to 33-year-old Robert Aramayo for his portrayal of Davidson, 54, in I Swear, a biopic about the British Tourette's advocate.

Guests described a dinner room that failed to ignite with star power and a party atmosphere despite the initial presence of A-list nominees and winners.

One attendee said, "You can tell the budget had been pulled back. In previous years, each table felt like part of the show – elaborate designs inspired by the nominated films, towering centerpieces, dramatic lighting. It always looked breathtaking. This time it felt stripped down and improvised, with artificial greenery and cheap-looking lamps that didn't exactly scream prestige."

"There used to be a real sense of occasion the moment you walked into the room. It was theatrical, immersive – almost cinematic in its own right," the tipster added. "On Sunday, it felt flat. The decor didn't match the scale of the awards or the caliber of the people in the room. It's understandable that they want to be mindful about spending and sustainability, but the gala dinner has always been positioned as the grand finale of British film's biggest night. When the visual impact disappears, so does some of the magic. It felt more like a corporate function than a world-class celebration."

The comment was echoed by others who pointed to half-empty tables and untouched plates as evidence the event lacked its usual sparkle.