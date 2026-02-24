EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Bosses 'Breathing Sigh of Relief' BAFTA-Winning Tourette's Drama Isn't Nominated for Academy Award After 'N-Word' Uproar

In a statement issued the following evening, Davidson said: "I wanted to thank Bafta and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast."

He added, "I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs. I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me."

"In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and Bafta, I can only add that I am, and always have been, deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning."

BAFTA host Alan Cumming, 61, addressed the audience during the ceremony, saying: "You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience."

He later added: "Tourette's Syndrome is a disability, and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

A BBC spokesperson said: "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette's syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional. We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast, and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."