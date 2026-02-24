EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Bosses 'Breathing Sigh of Relief' BAFTA-Winning Tourette's Drama Isn't Nominated for Academy Award After 'N-Word' Uproar
Feb. 24 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Oscars bosses are privately "breathing a sigh of relief" after Tourette's drama I Swear failed to land an Academy Award nomination – as it means they won't have to invite the "N-word" shouting man who inspired the critically acclaimed movie to this year's Academy Awards.
John Davidson, 54, a British Tourette's campaigner diagnosed with the condition aged 25 after first noticing symptoms at 12, ended up yelling a racial slur during the 2026 BAFTAs on Sunday, February 22, in London as black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took to the stage to present an award.
Senior industry sources have now said the absence of the film from this year's Oscar lineup has spared organizers the prospect of revisiting a similar embarrassing controversy that has dominated headlines across the world following the BAFTAs.
I Swear tells the stormy life story of Davidson, who has spent decades advocating for greater understanding of Tourette's syndrome, a neurological condition that can involve involuntary vocal tics, including coprolalia, the uncontrollable utterance of socially inappropriate words.
The emotional film, which dramatizes his experiences and the stigma surrounding the disorder, won significant acclaim in the U.K., with Robert Aramayo, 33, taking best actor at the BAFTAs for portraying Davidson.
On-Stage Slur Overshadows BAFTA Celebration
However, the celebration was overshadowed when Davidson, attending as the subject of the film, involuntarily shouted the "N-word" from the auditorium.
The incident occurred as Delroy Lindo, 73, and Michael B. Jordan, 39, co-stars of the vampire horror Sinners, presented the BAFTA award for special visual effects. Moments before the interruption, Jordan told the audience: "Delroy and I are delighted to present the first Bafta of the night, a vital part of movie making."
The pair briefly paused after the slur was heard before continuing with the presentation.
Davidson's outburst was one of several vocal tics he unleashed, which were audible during the ceremony. The others included "Shut the f--- up" and "F--- you," shouted during other moments of the broadcast.
Floor managers are said to have warned guests seated near Davidson about his condition, though multiple sources said nominees and presenters were not contacted in advance.
John Davidson’s Apology and 'Mortification'
In a statement issued the following evening, Davidson said: "I wanted to thank Bafta and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast."
He added, "I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs. I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me."
"In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and Bafta, I can only add that I am, and always have been, deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning."
BAFTA host Alan Cumming, 61, addressed the audience during the ceremony, saying: "You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience."
He later added: "Tourette's Syndrome is a disability, and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."
A BBC spokesperson said: "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette's syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional. We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast, and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."
An Oscars production source told Radar in the wake of the controversy: "There was real concern internally about how that moment might play out if I Swear was in the mix of Academy Award nominations in the States. The Academy is incredibly sensitive to live broadcast risks, but at the same time, they are also painfully aware of the need to be inclusive and diverse, especially when it comes to people like John."
"No one is questioning the legitimacy of his condition, but the prospect of the N-word being heard on the Oscars stage would have been catastrophic. It is very fair to say there is relief that the situation will not have to be managed in the context of the Oscars. The focus can remain on celebrating the nominees without contingency planning for potential disruption."