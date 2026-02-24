Jimmy Kimmel Mercilessly Mocks Trump Over 'Money Grab' MAGA Fundraiser Email — As Late-Night Comic Reads Embarrassing Message on Air
Feb. 24 2026, Updated 3:46 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel ruthlessly hit back after Donald Trump was caught slamming the late-night talk show host in a bizarre fundraiser email, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On a recent installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host was clearly amused as he read the long-winded message out loud on air to his laughing audience.
What Did Trump's Fundraiser Email Say?
"You know, so many things happened over the break. This one hit me personally," Kimmel, 58, told the crowd. "A fundraising email from one of his many money grabs was sent to a number of followers. The subject line was ‘DJT: Get Trump out of your mouth’ – which is again somehow not a line from the Trump-Epstein files."
The email began: "'Hey, did you see it? Rating-starved hack Jimmy Kimmel is back at it again.'"
Kimmel paused reading to playfully quip, "Wait a minute. For the record, I was in my house doing nothing. Okay?"
As the letter continued, Trump, 79, claimed Kimmel's show was "failing" and earned "total disaster numbers."
Kimmel continued reading: "'The poor guy just loves to have my name in his mouth because he knows that without Trump, he’d have no career at all. He thinks he can sit in his Hollywood studio and laugh at the greatest political movement in the history of our country.'"
The television host then joked, "Yeah, he does. Sometimes I stand, sometimes I sit and laugh."
'What Even Is That?'
The email further claimed: "'He thinks his tired jokes can stop us. He is wrong. While he's busy reading a teleprompter for a tiny audience of coastal elites, I’m getting ready to address a massive crowd of MAGA patriots at the State of the Union.'"
Kimmel added, "Oh, by the way, we will have a special show tomorrow night to laugh at all the stupid things he says at that MAGA State of the Union. But I digress."
The message went on to beg for "millions of MAGA patriots to step up today" and donate to "show Jimmy Kimmel that his words have nothing on MAGA and that this movement will forever have more support than he could ever dream of."
As the email drew to a close, Kimmel read: "'Join my MAGA rally blitz now and I’ll add you to my exclusive 2026 MAGA membership.'"
After he was finished reading the email, Kimmel teased that it was "tempting" to be a part of Trump's "MAGA rally blitz."
"What even is that? It’s like something you order at Dairy Queen, right?" he teased. "But please give until his feelings don’t hurt anymore, folks."
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump's 'Most Humiliating Legal Defeat'
Kimmel also took a dig at Trump's major loss after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs.
"Why is the president in his second term even sending fundraising emails? Maybe, I don’t know, maybe he needs it to pay all the big beautiful tariffs he has to give back now?" he jested. "As just about everyone but him expected, the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs he is so inexplicably proud of are unconstitutional. The very conservative Supreme Court ruled against him 6-3.”
"This was Donald Trump’s most humiliating legal defeat yet," he added. "Even more than the one with the p--- star where he farted through the whole trial."