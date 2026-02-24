Jimmy Kimmel Mercilessly Mocks Trump Over 'Money Grab' MAGA Fundraiser Email — As Late-Night Comic Reads Embarrassing Message on Air

The email further claimed: "'He thinks his tired jokes can stop us. He is wrong. While he's busy reading a teleprompter for a tiny audience of coastal elites, I’m getting ready to address a massive crowd of MAGA patriots at the State of the Union.'"

Kimmel added, "Oh, by the way, we will have a special show tomorrow night to laugh at all the stupid things he says at that MAGA State of the Union. But I digress."

The message went on to beg for "millions of MAGA patriots to step up today" and donate to "show Jimmy Kimmel that his words have nothing on MAGA and that this movement will forever have more support than he could ever dream of."

As the email drew to a close, Kimmel read: "'Join my MAGA rally blitz now and I’ll add you to my exclusive 2026 MAGA membership.'"

After he was finished reading the email, Kimmel teased that it was "tempting" to be a part of Trump's "MAGA rally blitz."

"What even is that? It’s like something you order at Dairy Queen, right?" he teased. "But please give until his feelings don’t hurt anymore, folks."