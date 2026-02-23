Donald Trump Issues Chilling New Threat to Countries Who Want to 'Play Games' After Supreme Court Tariff Decision

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 that the IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) did not apply to tariffs on Friday. Chief John Roberts claimed they came to the decision because the IEEPA's "grant of authority" for the POTUS to "regulate" things such as "importation" fell short.

"The Government points to no statute in which Congress used the word 'regulate' to authorize taxation," Roberts wrote in a statement at the time. "And until now no President has read IEEPA to confer such power."

Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas all dissented.

"Although I firmly disagree with the Court’s holding today, the decision might not substantially constrain a President’s ability to order tariffs going forward," Kavanaugh said after the ruling. "That is because numerous other federal statutes authorize the President to impose tariffs and might justify most (if not all) of the tariffs at issue in this case – albeit perhaps with a few additional procedural steps that IEEPA, as an emergency statute, does not require."