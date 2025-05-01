Trump's War on Toys? President Admits Kids Will Now Have Less Dolls — As He Slams China for 'Ripping' Country Off Amid Tariff Chaos and Pleads for 'Fair Deal'
President Donald Trump's unnecessary tariffs hike is now hurting children as he admitted they should expect less toys.
Now that the controversial politician has stuck a 145 percent increase on goods from China, American consumers will start seeing just how much pain it will cause their wallet... and their kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, April 30, to mark 100 days of his second term, Trump was asked about his tariffs on goods from China and how they exactly will impact people and the marketplace.
He admitted: "Somebody said the shelves will be open. Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30. Maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.
"But we're not talking about something where we'll have to go out of our way."
Trump added: "They have ships that are loaded up with stuff, much of which we don't need. And we have to make a fair deal. We've been ripped off by every country in the world, but China, I would say, is the leading one."
The 78-year-old previously revealed his plan for a 10 percent "baseline" tariff, which will impact all of US imports except items from Mexico and Canada.
Amid the backlash, Trump put a 90-day pause on the hikes in response to "more than 75 countries" reaching out to attempt to negotiate a new deal.
"I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my a--. They are. They are dying to make a deal," he said at the time, and then mocked foreign leaders: “Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir!"
Despite the pause, the former reality star did not back off of China, instead he jacked up their tariffs because of the “lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.”
On Thursday, May 1, a new report released by the U.S. Commerce Department revealed the American economy shrank by 0.3 percent – the first decline in three years – during the first quarter of 2025, another fail for Trump but he didn't see it that way as he took to Truth Social to blame the previous administration.
He rambled: "This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s. I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers."
"Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden 'Overhang,'" Trump continued. "This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!"
Meanwhile, Trump's wealthy pals have even been hit hard too as Amazon boss Jeff Bezos saw his net worth cut down by $30.9billion at one point following the president's tariff hike announcement.
Elon Musk also suffered, losing $27billion off his total net worth.
Despite watching his bank account decrease, the Tesla founder is still on the Trump train, even praising him during the meeting.
"The people voted for secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending and that's what they've gotten. A tremendous amount has been accomplished in the first 100 days," he said.
The billionaire made sure he added: "I think this could be the greatest administration in the history of this country."