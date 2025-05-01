Trump's War on Toys? President Admits Kids Will Now Have Less Dolls — As He Slams China for 'Ripping' Country Off Amid Tariff Chaos and Pleads for 'Fair Deal'

Now that the controversial politician has stuck a 145 percent increase on goods from China, American consumers will start seeing just how much pain it will cause their wallet... and their kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Donald Trump 's unnecessary tariffs hike is now hurting children as he admitted they should expect less toys.

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, April 30, to mark 100 days of his second term, Trump was asked about his tariffs on goods from China and how they exactly will impact people and the marketplace.

He admitted: "Somebody said the shelves will be open. Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30. Maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.

"But we're not talking about something where we'll have to go out of our way."

Trump added: "They have ships that are loaded up with stuff, much of which we don't need. And we have to make a fair deal. We've been ripped off by every country in the world, but China, I would say, is the leading one."