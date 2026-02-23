'It's Overwhelming': Joe Rogan Admits He 'Can't Sleep' Over Trump Administration 'Madness' After Famously Endorsing Prez

He then turned his vitriol on Trump himself, blasting: "It looks f---ing terrible. It looks terrible. It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real. This is all a hoax. This is not a hoax."

"Like, did you not know? Maybe he didn’t know, if you want to be charitable, but this is definitely not a hoax," Rogan continued. "And if you’ve got redacted people’s names and these people aren’t victims, you’re not protecting the victim. So, what are you doing? And how come all this sh-- is not released?"

Rogan's comments have drawn attention because of his influence and his past support for Trump.

He voted for Bernie Sanders in 2020 before backing Trump four years later in a shift closely watched by political strategists.

Media outlets, including CNN, have described Rogan's recent remarks as evidence of a break with Trump, though the podcaster stopped short of withdrawing his endorsement outright.