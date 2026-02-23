Your tip
Home > Politics > Joe Rogan

'It's Overwhelming': Joe Rogan Admits He 'Can't Sleep' Over Trump Administration 'Madness' After Famously Endorsing Prez

joe rogan and donald trump
Source: @joerogan/youtube/mega

Joe Rogan is facing some sleepless nights over Donald Trump's antics.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan is apparently having second thoughts about his famous endorsement of Donald Trump before the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com can report.

The popular podcaster, credited with helping Trump recapture the White House, has become increasingly critical of the president and his policies.

Rogan Rips Trump Again

joe rogan
Source: @joerogan/youtube

Rogan's support of Trump is credited with helping him win the 2024 election.

Rogan recently tore into the president for his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Now, the former NewsRadio star has used his podcast platform to share his emotions once again, telling listeners he's having trouble sleeping over Trump's handling of Iran.

"It's overwhelming me," Rogan, 58, moaned on his show. "Sometimes at nighttime, I can't wind down. There's too much news. It's too much f---ing madness.

"We're about to go to war with Iran," he said. "How far does it go? What’s happening?"

'Told Ya So'

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

The podcaster has become increasingly critical of the president.

However, if Rogan was looking for sympathy, he wasn't getting any online, where critics rushed to say "told ya so."

"You want to know what’s happening?" one person asked hypothetically on X. "The Lord of the Lies happened. And you handed him the microphone, Joe. You held it steady while he lied into it. And now the lies are so loud even you can’t sleep through them. The rest of us have been awake for a while."

Source: RpsAgainstTrump/X

Another person mocked: "Poor MAGA. Americans feel bad for you as you come to your senses. ANYONE who has watched the Trump Family insanity since the early 1980’s knew this chaos was coming."

A third person wrote: "It's incredibly unfortunate that so many chose to ignore Trump's incredibly well-documented personal history, the testimony of hundreds who knew him, the thousands of newspaper and magazine articles, and his own words and actions over decades BEFORE voting for him."

Rogan's Regret on Full Display

trump and epstein.
Source: mega

Rogan has also been upset with the delays and redactions of the Epstein files.

Rogan's regret comes just days after another on-air breakdown, when he raised questions about the botched release of the Epstein files, asking why and how there were so many redactions – especially of names.

"Why would your name be redacted if you're not a victim?" Rogan asked. "Like, this is what's crazy about all this. Like, how come you redact some people and you don’t redact other people? Like, what is this? This is not good. None of this is good for this administration."

Breaking Up is Hard to Do

donald trump
Source: mega

Rogan had been a strong supporter of Trump in the past.

He then turned his vitriol on Trump himself, blasting: "It looks f---ing terrible. It looks terrible. It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real. This is all a hoax. This is not a hoax."

"Like, did you not know? Maybe he didn’t know, if you want to be charitable, but this is definitely not a hoax," Rogan continued. "And if you’ve got redacted people’s names and these people aren’t victims, you’re not protecting the victim. So, what are you doing? And how come all this sh-- is not released?"

Rogan's comments have drawn attention because of his influence and his past support for Trump.

He voted for Bernie Sanders in 2020 before backing Trump four years later in a shift closely watched by political strategists.

Media outlets, including CNN, have described Rogan's recent remarks as evidence of a break with Trump, though the podcaster stopped short of withdrawing his endorsement outright.

