'This Is His Last Lap': Insiders Claim Jimmy Kimmel Is Privately Preparing to End His Late-Night Reign at ABC in 2027 With Dream Final Guest

Since launching in the early 2000s, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has become a staple of late-night television, known for viral comedy segments, sharp political commentary, and high-profile celebrity interviews.

Insiders say Kimmel is already looking beyond the traditional late-night format and is interested in future digital and cultural projects.

There is also speculation about how the show might end. One source claimed Kimmel has floated the idea of booking Donald Trump as his final guest. "He thinks ending with Trump would be the ultimate finale — one last laugh, one last headline," the source said.

The extension means Kimmel's deal with ABC, previously set to expire in May 2026, will now run through May 2027.

Kimmel addressed the uncertainty during a recent Screentime event hosted by Bloomberg, saying, "I often answer that question, and then I do the opposite of what I said previously. I said this is going to be like my last one [on the] last three contracts. I said this is the last one. So, I've learned not to say anything anymore, because it upsets my staff."