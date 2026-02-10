Trump's Name Appears 'More Than a Million Times' in Unredacted Epstein Files — As Congressman Accuses Prez's Administration of a 'Coverup'

Maryland Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin made the allegation on Monday, February 9, after lawmakers were able to view the unredacted versions of the Department of Justice files about the late pedophile.

A member of the House Oversight Committee claimed Donald Trump 's name appears in the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files "over a million times," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The idea that we could get through a meaningful fraction of them is just ridiculous," Raskin griped about the volume of documents.

"I mean, there's tons of redacted stuff. ... And [Trump's] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it's all over the place," he added.

Raskin went on to claim a "cover-up" is underway due to the limited time lawmakers have to review the unredacted files.

"To me, this whole rollout of saying that members can come from 9 to 5 to sit at those four computers is just part of the cover-up," he said about how they have to view the documents at a Justice Department satellite office in Washington, D.C.