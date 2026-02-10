Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Name Appears 'More Than a Million Times' in Unredacted Epstein Files — As Congressman Accuses Prez's Administration of a 'Coverup'

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A congressman claimed Donald Trump's name appears over a 'million' times in the unredacted Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

A member of the House Oversight Committee claimed Donald Trump's name appears in the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files "over a million times," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maryland Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin made the allegation on Monday, February 9, after lawmakers were able to view the unredacted versions of the Department of Justice files about the late pedophile.

'Part of a Cover-Up'

Photo of Jamie Raskin
Source: MEGA

Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin claimed the DOJ is attempting a 'cover-up' in the Epstein files release.

"The idea that we could get through a meaningful fraction of them is just ridiculous," Raskin griped about the volume of documents.

"I mean, there's tons of redacted stuff. ... And [Trump's] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it's all over the place," he added.

Raskin went on to claim a "cover-up" is underway due to the limited time lawmakers have to review the unredacted files.

"To me, this whole rollout of saying that members can come from 9 to 5 to sit at those four computers is just part of the cover-up," he said about how they have to view the documents at a Justice Department satellite office in Washington, D.C.

Raskin Demands More Documents Be Released

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Raskin is unhappy with how Trump's DOJ has been rolling out the unredacted Epstein files.

The top-ranking Democrat on the House Oversight committee also insisted that the DOJ is still sitting on at least three million unreleased documents.

"Those are the ones I'd like to see," he demanded. "The administration says that these are duplicative. Well, go ahead and release them then! If they're duplicative, what's the problem? We'll be the judge of that."

Raskin went on to claim that there was a document that had been redacted that contradicted when Trump gave Epstein the boot from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mar-a-Lago Timeline Questions

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Raskin wanted to know why a conversation about when Trump booted Epstein from Mar-a-Lago was redacted.

"Epstein's lawyers synopsized and quoted Trump as saying that Epstein was not a member of his club at Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and he had never been asked to leave, and that was redacted for some indeterminate, inscrutable reason," he claimed about an alleged 2009 email exchange between Epstein and Trump's lawyers.

"I know it seems to be at odds with some things that President Trump has been saying recently about how he had kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club or asked him to leave."

What Donald Trump Said About Kicking Jeffrey Epstein Out of Mar-a-Lago

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Trump and Epstein appeared in a photo together attending an event some time in the late 1990s.

Trump has not been implicated in any of Epstein's s-- trafficking crimes, and he has long maintained that he "wasn't friendly" with the disgraced convicted s-- offender, although they knew each other socially.

However, he boasted in a 2002 interview, "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

The president told reporters in July 2025 that he gave Epstein the heave-ho from Mar-a-Lago after he kept poaching spa employees, most of whom were young women.

After Trump was made aware of the problem, "I told him. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ Whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, ‘out of here.'"

The ban reportedly took place before Epstein's 2006 indictment in Florida for solicitation of prostitution. He pleaded guilty two years later to solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

