Martin Short's Daughter Dead By Suicide — Police Reveal Katherine, 42, Died From 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound' in Latest Family Tragedy to Rattle Beloved Comic

Katherine was the eldest of Short's three children. According to reports, LAPD officers and fire officials responded to her Hollywood Hills home on Monday morning and discovered her dead.

The circumstances around Katherine's death are not clear, but a family spokesperson confirmed the tragic news, saying in a statement: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time.

"Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The adopted daughter of Short and his wife, Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010, largely stayed out of her father's massive spotlight.

Instead, she worked quietly as a social worker in Los Angeles after receiving her bachelor's degree from NYU and a master's in social work from USC several years later.