Home > News > Martin Short

Martin Short's Daughter Dead By Suicide — Police Reveal Katherine, 42, Died From 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound' in Latest Family Tragedy to Rattle Beloved Comic

martin short and katherine short
Source: mega

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, has died by suicide.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Martin Short's daughter has reportedly died by suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian's 42-year-old daughter, Katherine, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, per reports.

Short Family Confirms Tragic News

martin short
Source: mega

Katherine Short was the eldest of the comedian's three children.

Katherine was the eldest of Short's three children. According to reports, LAPD officers and fire officials responded to her Hollywood Hills home on Monday morning and discovered her dead.

The circumstances around Katherine's death are not clear, but a family spokesperson confirmed the tragic news, saying in a statement: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time.

"Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The adopted daughter of Short and his wife, Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010, largely stayed out of her father's massive spotlight.

Instead, she worked quietly as a social worker in Los Angeles after receiving her bachelor's degree from NYU and a master's in social work from USC several years later.

'This is Heartbreaking'

katherine short
Source: mega

Katherine Short was 42.

Martin's many fans shared their sympathy online, with one person tweeting: "Heartbreaking. Martin Short has brought so much joy to the world, and now his family is in unimaginable pain. Katherine sounded like such a light. Sending all the love and privacy they need right now. Rest in peace."

Another shared: "This is heartbreaking. Sending love, strength, and deepest condolences to Martin Short and his family. No words for a loss like this. RIP Katherine."

While one user reflected: "Heartbroken to hear this. Sending deepest condolences to Martin Short and the entire family. Katherine's light and compassion as a social worker touched so many lives. May she rest in peace."

Katherine Short's Private Life

Photo of Martin Short, Katherine Short
Source: mega

Katherine Short largely stayed out of the spotlight, but supported her father on red carpets and at talk show tapings.

Katherine Elizabeth Short was born on Dec. 3, 1983 and was adopted by Martin and Nancy, along with her brothers, Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36.

Katherine bypassed her famed father's acting career, but supported her father on red carpets and at talk show tapings. Instead, she attended New York University, where she studied Psychology and Gender Sexuality, graduating in 2006.

She later pursued a Master's at the University of Southern California School of Social Work, which she attained in 2010. Katherine focused her time by providing family therapy, advocacy, and case management for several disadvantaged groups, including foster youth, low-income families, and political refugees.

Katherine most recently worked in private practice in Los Angeles as a licensed clinical social worker and specialized in treating anxiety, depression, suicidality, and more.

katherine short and brothers.
Source: mega

Katherine Short and her brothers were all adopted by Martin and Nancy.

Katherine's mother, Nancy Dolman, died in 2010 following a three-year battle with ovarian cancer. In the years after her death, Martin opened up about how his children coped with the loss, admitting it was tough on them

"This is the thing of life that we live in denial about, that it will ever happen to us or our loved ones, and when it does you gain a little and you suffer a little. There's no big surprise," he told The Guardian in October 2012.

