'F--king Evil': Meghan McCain Torches Candace Owens' New Investigative Series About Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Horrific Assassination
Feb. 24 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Meghan McCain has torched Candace Owens' new investigative series about Erika Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The series, which comes months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, leaving Erika as a widow, is being branded as "f------ evil" by McCain.
What Did Meghan McCain Say?
After a trailer was dropped by Owens for the series, McCain took to X to slam it, making sure not to mince her words.
An X post by Seth Dillon, CEO of the satire publication The Babylon Bee, said the following: "What would Charlie have to say about this? And what would he think of his so-called friends who can't summon the courage to say it for him?"
McCain replied to this post, calling Owens' series 'pure, undadulterated, f------ evil."
"Who in God's name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this?" she added. "I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this."
What Was in Candace Owens' Trailer?
The trailer for Owens' new series, Bride of Charlie, which debuts on February 25, begins with footage from the day Charlie was assassinated. It then shows Erika speaking, insisting, "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."
While it shows Erika getting emotional and saying she forgives Charlie's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, it quickly turns into showing Erika as the new CEO of Turning Point USA, with her doing things that have been called into question, such as describing Charlie's funeral as the "event of the century."
"Nobody knows why she's out there in a glittering pantsuit in a recreated tent that her husband was tragically murdered in, throwing merch out," a man states.
There are also accusations made about Erika having an alleged connection to a trafficking scandal in Romania.
Candace Owens' Series Got Some Visceral Reactions
Unsurprisingly, Owens' trailer garnered some visceral reactions.
Laura Loomer took her to task for it, replying that it was "depraved" and "total harassment of a woman trying to be graceful and carry on her husband’s legacy."
"You're the exact antithesis of what it means to be Christlike, and it has become beyond clear just how little regard you have for the evil nature of your own endeavors," another X user claimed, adding they felt Owens was "disgusting."
A third X member slammed Owens' trailer as being "pure demonic" and insisted she's "lost all sense of human decency."
"This is not honoring God or Charlie," they added. "What you are doing is giving a feast to the vultures. The people (who) support this, do you not realize that this is real life with real people being hurt by this? Candace is being heartless and reckless with people’s lives, with Charlie’s children’s lives."
Candace Owens Got Some Positive Feedback as Well
Not all of the comments about Owens' trailer were negative, as she also received some positive feedback.
"There is nothing more exciting than the truth exposed. Onward," one person stated.
Another X user noted they "can't wait" for her new series.
A third chimed in to say, "This is going to be legendary."
To date, neither Erika nor Turning Point USA has responded to the upcoming series.