'F--king Evil': Meghan McCain Torches Candace Owens' New Investigative Series About Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Horrific Assassination

The series, which comes months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated , leaving Erika as a widow, is being branded as "f------ evil" by McCain.

After a trailer was dropped by Owens for the series, McCain took to X to slam it, making sure not to mince her words.

An X post by Seth Dillon, CEO of the satire publication The Babylon Bee, said the following: "What would Charlie have to say about this? And what would he think of his so-called friends who can't summon the courage to say it for him?"

McCain replied to this post, calling Owens' series 'pure, undadulterated, f------ evil."

"Who in God's name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this?" she added. "I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this."