EXCLUSIVE: Experts Declare Victims' Testimonies Are Needed to Nail Andrew Windsor Over Epstein 'Flight Trafficking'

Experts said much of the difficulty of now hitting Andrew with charges lies in the passage of time and the fragility of evidence against him when it comes to the time he spent with Epstein. Some flights linked to Epstein date back more than two decades.

Under current retention policies, RAF passenger manifests are kept for only three months before destruction, while commercial airline records are typically retained for six to seven years. Several flight logs in the U.S. files on Epstein identify accompanying passengers merely as "females," but with no further detail provided.

In December, a BBC investigation identified 87 flights linked to Epstein that arrived at or departed from U.K. airports between the early 1990s and 2018. Among them were journeys involving British women, including one who later testified against Ghislaine Maxwell in the United States and was recorded as having traveled on more than 10 flights paid for by Epstein between 1999 and 2006.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that, to date, no new victims have come forward to report sexual offenses within its jurisdiction. A spokesperson said there have been "no new criminal allegations" made to the Met regarding sexual offenses said to have occurred in London.

Thames Valley Police, which is separately investigating Andrew over allegations of misconduct in public office related to his time as trade envoy, has not announced any trafficking charges.