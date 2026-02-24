EXCLUSIVE: How Failed New York Housewives Reboot Forced Bravo to Renew 'Vanderpump Rules' Without Major Cast Changes

While it would stand to question why Bravo would renew the show with little changes, given the feedback, an insider explained it has to do with their RHONY reboot.

"Bravo wiped the entire cast of RHONY after Season 13 and replaced all the women," the source claimed with us. "Even though the show has never been as big and fans have frequently called for the old cast to return, Bravo doesn't want to admit they were wrong and has made it clear they won't bring back the old cast."

As far as Vanderpump Rules, the tipster insisted it's a "similar situation" with Bravo "not wanting to admit they made a mistake" in booting the entire cast that people knew and were invested in.

A second insider concurred, claiming even though the new cast isn't good, the network "knows they messed up" but "won't admit it."