Home > Exclusives > Vanderpump Rules
EXCLUSIVE: How Failed New York Housewives Reboot Forced Bravo to Renew 'Vanderpump Rules' Without Major Cast Changes

Composite photo of 'RHONY' and 'Vanderpump Rules' casts
Source: BRAVO

Bravo 'made it clear' they won't bring back the old 'RHONY' cast, a source stated.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Despite garnering negative commentary and mixed ratings, it was reported Bravo would be renewing Vanderpump Rules for a thirteenth season.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the reasoning has a lot to do with the failed Real Housewives of New York City reboot.

What Went Wrong With 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Photo of 'Vanderpump Rules' cast
Source: BRAVO

'Vanderpump Rules' dropped 80 percent in ratings during their premiere episode with the new cast.

The new season of Vanderpump Rules, which saw a complete cast overhaul, saw its premiere drop 80 percent in ratings from Season 11. Live ratings also hit record lows for the series, with them being described as "very bad."

The show also received some criticism from fans online due to the new cast, with some people feeling it was contrived.

While the show did find some ratings wins on streaming, people in general don't seem as into it as they were with the older cast, whom they watched for 11 seasons.

What Does 'Vanderpump Rules' Being Renewed Have to Do With 'RHONY'?

Photo of 'RHONY' Cast
Source: BRAVO

Bravo completely replaced the 'RHONY' cast after Season 13.

While it would stand to question why Bravo would renew the show with little changes, given the feedback, an insider explained it has to do with their RHONY reboot.

"Bravo wiped the entire cast of RHONY after Season 13 and replaced all the women," the source claimed with us. "Even though the show has never been as big and fans have frequently called for the old cast to return, Bravo doesn't want to admit they were wrong and has made it clear they won't bring back the old cast."

As far as Vanderpump Rules, the tipster insisted it's a "similar situation" with Bravo "not wanting to admit they made a mistake" in booting the entire cast that people knew and were invested in.

A second insider concurred, claiming even though the new cast isn't good, the network "knows they messed up" but "won't admit it."

Details on the 'Vanderpump Rules' Renewal

Photo of 'Vanderpump Rules' cast
Source: BRAVO

Bravo reportedly renewed 'Vanderpump Rules' for a 13th season while the 12th season is still airing.

Vanderpump Rules getting renewed for a thirteenth season was reported by TMZ, with insiders telling them the network decided to bring the show back due to how it performed on Bravo and Peacock.

Season 12 is still airing. The sources noted all of the cast are expected to return for another season, but some new people who are still being cast will be added to the mix.

According to the intel, the new season is set to begin production in April.

Photo of Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn
Source: @jasoncohenofficial/instagram; @chrishahnofficial/instagram

Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn were scrutnizied for doing OnlyFans together, as they are cousins.

As Radar recently reported, stars Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn, who are cousins, came under scrutiny for creating OnlyFans content together.

"We're athletic, [so] I don't think there’s anything wrong with a massage," Cohen said, defending his videos with Hahn on Watch What Happens Live. "You’ve got to break up the scar tissue."

He also stated fans were "really intrigued" to see him and his cousin "oil each other up."

"And we're supportive of our friends... We do it for them," he elaborated. "It had really good qualities that I think all my people that bought it were really happy with."

