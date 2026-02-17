Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Defends Creating Raunchy OnlyFans Videos With His Cousin — And Claims Fans Enjoy Watching the Two 'Oil Each Other Up'

Photo of 'Vanderpump Rules' cast
Source: BRAVO

A 'Vanderpump Rules' star has been scrutinized for OnlyFans content he made with his cousin.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

A Vanderpump Rules star is defending creating raunchy OnlyFans videos with his cousin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only does the Bravolebrity not see an issue with creating content with his family member, but he insisted the fans enjoy watching the two "oil each other up."

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Doesn't 'Think There's Anything Wrong' With His Content

Composite photo of Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn
Source: @jasoncohenofficial/instagram; @chrishahnofficial/instagram

Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn are cousins who have made OnlyFans content together.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Jason Cohen, one of the current stars on Vanderpump Rules, spoke out about his salacious content with his cousin and Pump Rules co-star Chris Hahn.

"We’re athletic, [so] I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a massage," Cohen claimed of his videos with Hahn. "You’ve got to break up the scar tissue."

He went on to insist the fans were "really intrigued" to see him and his cousin "oil each other up."

"And we’re supportive to our friends... We do it for them," he added. "It had really good qualities that I think all my people that bought it were really happy with."

What Else Did Jason Cohen Say About His OnlyFans Account?

Photo of Jason Cohen
Source: @jasoncohenofficial/instagram;

Jason Cohen said his OnlyFans subscribers have surged by 50,000 since he went on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

As for why Cohen began an OnlyFans account in the first place, he explained others encouraged him to do so when he and Hahn first moved to Los Angeles.

Although he didn't reveal how much he's made in the endeavor, he alleged it's a "very good" amount and that his rise to fame on Vanderpump Rules has helped his OnlyFans subscribers surge by 50,000.

He also gave a shoutout to co-star Shayne Davis, alleging he would "do good" on the popular adult social media platform.

"A lot of my fans want him to do it, and I think he’s gonna make one," Cohen stated. "I don’t know, he’s in and out. But Shayne would make a lot."

Angelica Jensen Took Issue With the OnlyFans Content

Photo of Angelica Jensen
Source: BRAVO

Angelica Jensen had a prior romantic entanglement with Jason Cohen.

Angelica Jensen, another cast member on the show who had a brief romantic entanglement with Cohen, told Page Six she had an issue with Cohen and Hahn's OnlyFans content due to its incestuous undertones.

"I don’t judge them for having OnlyFans, but I was judging them for the content... for what I believed it to be," she explained. "I don’t have a problem with OnlyFans and I don’t mind Jason having one."

She also noted that by the time she had learned Cohen had an account on the adult platform, she "already knew that I didn’t want anything to do with him."

A Co-Worker Raised the Red Flag on the Controversial OnlyFans Content

Photo of Tom Sandoval and Israel Selem
Source: @israelisaac__/instagram

Israel Selem insisted the content he saw Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn doing on OnlyFans was 'definitely incest.'

Israel Selem, a co-worker of Jensen's, was the one who raised the red flag on Cohen and Hahn's content on the show.

During an episode, Jensen read aloud one of the explicit captions from their OnlyFans page, which stated, "All three of your favorite boys are back together."

While Jensen refused to watch the video, Selem described it as featuring Cohen, Hahn, and two other men.

"There was definitely incest," Selem insisted. "They were all touching each other."

As Radar previously reported, Cohen and Hahn were told by Bravo bigwigs to shut down their OnlyFans accounts.

"Bravo wants sexy, not scandal," a production insider revealed. "Execs were NOT prepared for the cousins' X-rated ambitions."

