'Vanderpump Rules' Star Defends Creating Raunchy OnlyFans Videos With His Cousin — And Claims Fans Enjoy Watching the Two 'Oil Each Other Up'

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Jason Cohen, one of the current stars on Vanderpump Rules, spoke out about his salacious content with his cousin and Pump Rules co-star Chris Hahn.

"We’re athletic, [so] I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a massage," Cohen claimed of his videos with Hahn. "You’ve got to break up the scar tissue."

He went on to insist the fans were "really intrigued" to see him and his cousin "oil each other up."

"And we’re supportive to our friends... We do it for them," he added. "It had really good qualities that I think all my people that bought it were really happy with."