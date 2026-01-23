EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Demands Hunks to Cover Up! 'Vanderpump Rules' Rascals Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen 'Ordered to Shut Down OnlyFans Sites by TV Bosses'

New Vanderpump Rules rascals Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen were told by Bravo bigwigs to immediately shut down their revealing OnlyFans accounts, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

According to sources, the cable channel has issued a no-nonsense, no-nudes mandate.

"Bravo wants sexy, not scandal," a production insider shared. "Execs were NOT prepared for the cousins' X-rated ambitions."