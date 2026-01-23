EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Demands Hunks to Cover Up! 'Vanderpump Rules' Rascals Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen 'Ordered to Shut Down OnlyFans Sites by TV Bosses'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
New Vanderpump Rules rascals Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen were told by Bravo bigwigs to immediately shut down their revealing OnlyFans accounts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, the cable channel has issued a no-nonsense, no-nudes mandate.
"Bravo wants sexy, not scandal," a production insider shared. "Execs were NOT prepared for the cousins' X-rated ambitions."
Behind-The-Scenes Cleanup Underway
Sources said Cohen has quietly wiped his content.
A producer said: "They want chaos on camera, not behind a paywall."
Bravo Loves Skin — Not Paywalls
Hahn – who, at press time, is still active on the platform under his alter ego Axel Stone – has also been "strongly encouraged to rethink his digital footprint," one insider added.
While a network rep said the story is "not true," a source shared: "Bravo loves a shirtless moment. They just don't want to pay extra to see it."