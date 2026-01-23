Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Demands Hunks to Cover Up! 'Vanderpump Rules' Rascals Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen 'Ordered to Shut Down OnlyFans Sites by TV Bosses'

Bravo allegedly ordered 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen to shut down OnlyFans sites.
Source: MEGA; @JASONCOHENOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Bravo allegedly ordered 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen to shut down OnlyFans sites.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

New Vanderpump Rules rascals Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen were told by Bravo bigwigs to immediately shut down their revealing OnlyFans accounts, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

According to sources, the cable channel has issued a no-nonsense, no-nudes mandate.

"Bravo wants sexy, not scandal," a production insider shared. "Execs were NOT prepared for the cousins' X-rated ambitions."

Behind-The-Scenes Cleanup Underway

Chris Hahn was allegedly told by Bravo executives to shut down his OnlyFans activity tied to 'Vanderpump Rules.'
Source: @CHRISHAHNOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Chris Hahn was allegedly told by Bravo executives to shut down his OnlyFans activity tied to 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Sources said Cohen has quietly wiped his content.

A producer said: "They want chaos on camera, not behind a paywall."

Bravo Loves Skin — Not Paywalls

Jason Cohen is said to have wiped his OnlyFans content after network concerns surfaced.
Source: @JASONCOHENOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Jason Cohen is said to have wiped his OnlyFans content after network concerns surfaced.

Hahn – who, at press time, is still active on the platform under his alter ego Axel Stone – has also been "strongly encouraged to rethink his digital footprint," one insider added.

While a network rep said the story is "not true," a source shared: "Bravo loves a shirtless moment. They just don't want to pay extra to see it."

