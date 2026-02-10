OnlyFans Creators Clap Back Over Florida Governor’s Hopeful ‘Sin Tax’ Proposal

A controversial proposal from Florida gubernatorial hopeful James Fishback is drawing swift backlash from adult content creators, and they’re not holding back. Fishback recently floated the idea of imposing a so-called “Sin Tax” on OnlyFans models and other adult creators, suggesting they be taxed up to 50% of their income if they live in Florida. The justification? Framing the tax as a way to “help schools” while discouraging adult content creation in the state. But for many creators, the proposal feels less like public policy and more like public shaming.

Creators Speak Out In Viral Video

In a newly released Instagram video, three creators, MsRedsWrenching (Kirsten Vaughn), Crystal Rose, and Ariana Nicole, shared their candid reactions, calling out what they see as demonization disguised as moral concern.

‘This Is Just Backwards Logic’

Crystal didn’t mince words. “I don’t like James Fishback demonizing a group of people and taking what they create and using it to lift yourself up and make yourself seem like a better person,” she said. “This is just backwards logic.”

‘You’re Hurting Families’

Ariana echoed that sentiment, pointing out that the reality of adult content creation looks nothing like the stereotypes often pushed by critics. “A lot of the girls that are doing this are actually really great people just trying to provide for their family,” she said. “You’re gonna be hurting families. You’re gonna be hurting everyday people who use this as a secondary source of income.” The creator also addressed one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding platforms like OnlyFans, such as the idea that creators are universally pulling in massive paychecks. “Most girls don’t even make more than like $5,000 a month,” Ariana added, pushing back against the narrative that creators are wealthy enough to absorb punitive taxes without consequence.

Driving Creators And Tax Dollars Out Of Florida

MsRed took a more practical angle, warning that the proposal could backfire economically. “People can still go to Florida and shoot in Florida, or go on a yacht and shoot,” she said. “They’re just not going to live in your state and pay your state tax.” Her point was blunt. Creators with larger followings have the flexibility to move. If Florida becomes hostile, they’ll simply take their income, and their tax dollars, elsewhere.

Critics Say The Policy Would Do More Harm Than Good

Critics argue that the proposal wouldn’t reduce adult content creation at all. Instead, it would push creators out of Florida, hurt middle-income earners, and reinforce stigma against sex workers, many of whom already operate without traditional workplace protections.

More Than Money At Stake