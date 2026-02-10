Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

OnlyFans Creators Clap Back Over Florida Governor’s Hopeful ‘Sin Tax’ Proposal

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Supplied

Feb. 10 2026, Updated 3:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A controversial proposal from Florida gubernatorial hopeful James Fishback is drawing swift backlash from adult content creators, and they’re not holding back.

Fishback recently floated the idea of imposing a so-called “Sin Tax” on OnlyFans models and other adult creators, suggesting they be taxed up to 50% of their income if they live in Florida. The justification? Framing the tax as a way to “help schools” while discouraging adult content creation in the state.

But for many creators, the proposal feels less like public policy and more like public shaming.

Article continues below advertisement

Creators Speak Out In Viral Video

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In a newly released Instagram video, three creators, MsRedsWrenching (Kirsten Vaughn), Crystal Rose, and Ariana Nicole, shared their candid reactions, calling out what they see as demonization disguised as moral concern.

Article continues below advertisement

‘This Is Just Backwards Logic’

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Instagram

Crystal didn’t mince words.

“I don’t like James Fishback demonizing a group of people and taking what they create and using it to lift yourself up and make yourself seem like a better person,” she said. “This is just backwards logic.”

Article continues below advertisement

‘You’re Hurting Families’

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: @honeybuttercrunchh/Instagram

Ariana echoed that sentiment, pointing out that the reality of adult content creation looks nothing like the stereotypes often pushed by critics.

“A lot of the girls that are doing this are actually really great people just trying to provide for their family,” she said. “You’re gonna be hurting families. You’re gonna be hurting everyday people who use this as a secondary source of income.”

The creator also addressed one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding platforms like OnlyFans, such as the idea that creators are universally pulling in massive paychecks.

“Most girls don’t even make more than like $5,000 a month,” Ariana added, pushing back against the narrative that creators are wealthy enough to absorb punitive taxes without consequence.

Article continues below advertisement

Driving Creators And Tax Dollars Out Of Florida

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: @msredswrenching/Instagram

MsRed took a more practical angle, warning that the proposal could backfire economically.

“People can still go to Florida and shoot in Florida, or go on a yacht and shoot,” she said. “They’re just not going to live in your state and pay your state tax.”

Her point was blunt. Creators with larger followings have the flexibility to move. If Florida becomes hostile, they’ll simply take their income, and their tax dollars, elsewhere.

READ MORE ON Misc
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

Why Are Celebrity-Themed Games So Popular?

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

Exclusive Celebrity Gambling Scandals Exposed

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Say The Policy Would Do More Harm Than Good

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Critics argue that the proposal wouldn’t reduce adult content creation at all. Instead, it would push creators out of Florida, hurt middle-income earners, and reinforce stigma against sex workers, many of whom already operate without traditional workplace protections.

More Than Money At Stake

For the creators speaking out, the issue goes beyond money. It’s about respect, autonomy, and the right to earn a living without being singled out as a political punching bag.

As the debate continues, creators say they want a seat at the table when policies affecting their work are discussed.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.