Idaho 4 Tragedy: Bryan Kohberger's 'Intended Target' and the 'Sexual Fantasy He Wanted to Fulfill' Revealed After Gruesome Autopsy Reports

On November 13, 2022, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were killed in their shared home in Moscow, Idaho.

It's since been revealed the four students were stabbed more than 150 times in total. Following the autopsy, it was confirmed Kernodle had more than 67 wounds, while Goncalves was believed to be stabbed nearly 40 times. All but Kernodle were believed to have been asleep or in bed at the time of Kohberger's attack.

Forensic psychologist Dr. Gary Brucato, who helped create the Columbia University Mass Murder Database, claimed evidence pointed to this being "a targeted psychosexual fantasy probably aimed at one individual in the house."

Brucato told the Daily Mail that Kohberger's "intel failed him," so when he arrived at the scene, he ended "committing a mass murder" instead of having only one victim.

"He overestimated himself and underestimated women," he added.