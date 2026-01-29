Idaho Murder Victim Xana Kernodle Was Stabbed 67 Times by Bryan Kohberger — And May Be The 'Reason' The Twisted Killer Pleaded Guilty
Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
A gut-wrenching update has emerged in the University of Idaho murders case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, Bryan Kohberger broke into an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, and brutally murdered four students – Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Maddie Mogen, 21.
Recently unsealed court filings included details from an autopsy report on Kernodle and crime scene evidence suggesting she continued fighting the deranged killer after he stabbed her 67 times.
Authorities suggested evidence left behind from the struggle may be the reason why Kohberger accepted a plea deal to avoid the trial and the death penalty.
'Idaho 4' Autopsy Details Released
Autopsy reports on three of the victims – Goncalves, Mogen, and Chapin – stated they were stabbed while lying in bed and suffered fatal injuries before they were able to stand up.
According to the fourth victim's autopsy report, Kernodle was not asleep or in bed when the attack took place, as she had just received a fast-food delivery order.
Crime scene photos documented a half-eaten Jack in the Box meal in the kitchen located on the second-floor of the home, suggesting the victim could have stopped eating to investigate the commotion heard upstairs.
Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen previously told investigators she heard loud sounds and crying coming from the floor above her room – and upon slightly opening her bedroom door to check, she saw a masked intruder pass by as he fled the home.
Xana Kernodle 'Was Awake When Attack Occurred'
Authorities believe Kernodle went upstairs, toward Mogen's bedroom, after hearing noises and discovered Kohberger, prompting her to flee back downstairs towards her bedroom as the murderer followed behind.
Blood from Mogen and Goncalves was discovered on the door of Mogen's bedroom, the stairwell, and the bannister from the third to the second floors, as well as on the wall outside of Kernodle's room.
Autopsy details noting Mogen and Goncalves were killed while lying down supported the theory of another individual transferring the blood to other areas of the home.
Xana Kernodle's Injuries Indicate She Fought Kohberger
Despite being nine-inches shorter than her killer, Kernodle's injuries indicated she courageously put up a fight when she encountered Kohberger.
The autopsy report stated she was stabbed a total of 67 times, including 23 wounds on her face, neck, and scalp; seven on her chest; four on her abdomen; three on her back; 25 incised wounds on her upper extremities, and five incised wounds on her lower extremities.
Authorities believed blood smeared across her body and the bottom of her feet suggested she continued to fight off Kohberger after being stabbed. Kohberger was also said to have sustained cuts and scratches after the murders.
Kernodle's body was discovered on the floor of her bedroom, near her bed, where her boyfriend had been killed. Traces of Chapin and Kernodle's blood and DNA were found underneath their fingernails, which investigators said suggested the couple were close to each other in their final moments.
Details suggesting a horrific and chaotic clash took place between Kohberger and Kernodle offered some explanation as to why the killer left behind a crucial piece of evidence connecting him to the crime scene – a leather knife sheath fitting the murder weapon.
Authorities believe the evidence collected at the crime scene could played a factor in Kohberger accepting a plea deal in July 2025.
Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the students' murders, plus 10 years for burglary.