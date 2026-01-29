Idaho Murder Victim Xana Kernodle Was Stabbed 67 Times by Bryan Kohberger — And May Be The 'Reason' The Twisted Killer Pleaded Guilty

A gut-wrenching update has emerged in the University of Idaho murders case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, Bryan Kohberger broke into an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, and brutally murdered four students – Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Maddie Mogen, 21.

Recently unsealed court filings included details from an autopsy report on Kernodle and crime scene evidence suggesting she continued fighting the deranged killer after he stabbed her 67 times.

Authorities suggested evidence left behind from the struggle may be the reason why Kohberger accepted a plea deal to avoid the trial and the death penalty.