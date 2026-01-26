Idaho 4 Horror: Chilling Autopsy Reports Reveal How Murderer Bryan Kohberger Stabbed Four College Students At Least 150 Times
Jan. 26 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
The four Idaho college students butchered at the hands of Bryan Kohberger were stabbed at least 150 times, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kohberger was handed four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.
Gruesome Details of Death
Newly unsealed autopsy documents give a hint at the horror Kohberger, 31, inflicted during his murderous rampage the night of November 13, 2022.
Mogen and Goncalves were found in Mogen's bedroom. Mogen was stabbed at least 28 times, which, according to the report, included 13 stab incisions to the scalp, face, and neck; five stab wounds of the chest; and 10 incised wounds of the upper extremities.
She also had wounds to her lung and liver, perforations of the subclavian vein, artery, and blood vessels of the chest wall, and an incision of the nasal septum.
Goncalves had at least 24 stab and incised wounds of the scalp, face, and neck; 11 stab and incised wounds of the chest; and three stab and incised wounds of the upper extremities.
There were also punctures on the outer table of the skull, scalp lacerations, and bleeding around her brain. Her eyes and face were bruised extensively, and she had a broken nose.
The Worst of the Four
Chapin was found in the bed, and Kernodle was on the floor inside her room. Chapin had one stab wound of the upper chest; four stab and incised wounds of the scalp, face, and neck; six incised wounds of the upper extremities; and six stab and incised wounds of the lower extremities.
Kernodle was the only one of the four awake during the attack and tried to fight back. Her body was left the most disfigured, with at least 67 stab wounds, including abrasions and contusions of the head, torso, and extremities.
She also had 25 incised wounds of the upper extremities, 23 stab and incised wounds of the scalp, face, and neck; and 18 stab wounds to the chest, abdomen, back, and her lower extremities.
Kernodle suffered a puncture of her skull, heart, and lungs, along with hemorrhage of her chest cavity.
Tracking Down a Killer
Police zeroed in on Kohberger after the Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the button snap of a knife sheath located in Mogen's bedroom near bloodied sheets.
A month before the promising young adults were senselessly killed, Kohberger, who was a graduate student at nearby Washington State University studying criminal justice, purchased a set of knives.
Investigators traced the murder weapon back to Kohberger's purchase.
While investigators initially believed the suspect could have intentionally left the sheath at the crime scene, possibly to serve as a red herring, Kohberger later confessed to accidentally leaving the cover behind in a state of panic.
Life Behind Bars
Following a nationwide manhunt, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.
The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.
Shortly before his trial was set to start, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Kohberger declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, and his motive for the heinous attack remains unknown.