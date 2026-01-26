Idaho 4 Horror: Chilling Autopsy Reports Reveal How Murderer Bryan Kohberger Stabbed Four College Students At Least 150 Times

Newly unsealed autopsy documents give a hint at the horror Kohberger, 31, inflicted during his murderous rampage the night of November 13, 2022.

Mogen and Goncalves were found in Mogen's bedroom. Mogen was stabbed at least 28 times, which, according to the report, included 13 stab incisions to the scalp, face, and neck; five stab wounds of the chest; and 10 incised wounds of the upper extremities.

She also had wounds to her lung and liver, perforations of the subclavian vein, artery, and blood vessels of the chest wall, and an incision of the nasal septum.

Goncalves had at least 24 stab and incised wounds of the scalp, face, and neck; 11 stab and incised wounds of the chest; and three stab and incised wounds of the upper extremities.

There were also punctures on the outer table of the skull, scalp lacerations, and bleeding around her brain. Her eyes and face were bruised extensively, and she had a broken nose.