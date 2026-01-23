Idaho 4 Tragedy: The Bone-Chilling Evidence Bryan Kohberger Left Behind After Slaughtering Four College Students Seen in Newly Released Crime Scene Photos

Newly released crime scene photos from the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in November 2022 revealed chilling evidence murderer Bryan Kohberger left behind, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The photos were among 3,000 files released by Idaho State Police. While the gruesome photos have since been scrubbed from the state website, many were analyzed prior to being taken down.

Kohberger accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to four life sentences plus 10 years for the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Warning: graphic content below.