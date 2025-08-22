EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Kohberger's Tinder Terror — Twisted Murderer Sent Chilling Messages About 'Being Killed by a Ka-bar Military-Style Knife' Weeks Before Brutally Stabbing Four Idaho College Students
Twisted killer Bryan Kohberger engaged in a chilling Tinder chat with a gal – about the horrors of being killed by a Ka-Bar military-style knife – just weeks before the bloodthirsty monster used that exact brand of blade to viciously slaughter four University of Idaho students while they slept, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking revelation is contained in police investigation documents for the geeky-looking 30-year-old, now sentenced to four consecutive life terms for butchering Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho, home.
Tinder Date Terror
According to the chilling file, a gal identified as "KC" or "C" told cops she had matched up with Kohberger on Tinder a month or two before the bloody, November 13, 2022, middle-of-the-night massacre.
The murderous maniac identified himself as a Washington State University criminology student, and they discussed their fondness for horror flicks.
The woman told Kohberger her favorites were the graphically bloody Rob Zombie Halloween slasher films, and they made plans to meet in person when he returned home to Pennsylvania for Christmas break.
Horrifying Discussions On The Date
However, she was freaked out when the soon-to-be mass murderer asked what would be the worst way to die, and she replied with a knife.
At that point, he "asked her something to the effect of, 'like a Ka-Bar?'" Detective Brett Payne wrote in the file.
The U.S. Marines are armed with similar knives, and authorities say the twisted sicko had bought that type of weapon on Amazon months before he used it in the bloody murders.
While the actual knife was never discovered, cops found a sheath for a Ka-Bar blade – that contained Kohberger's DNA – near the butchered bodies of Mogen and Goncalves.
"C said she eventually stopped talking to Kohberger because his questions made her uncomfortable," the file chillingly revealed.