EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Kohberger's Tinder Terror — Twisted Murderer Sent Chilling Messages About 'Being Killed by a Ka-bar Military-Style Knife' Weeks Before Brutally Stabbing Four Idaho College Students

Twisted killer Bryan Kohberger engaged in a chilling Tinder chat with a gal – about the horrors of being killed by a Ka-Bar military-style knife – just weeks before the bloodthirsty monster used that exact brand of blade to viciously slaughter four University of Idaho students while they slept, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking revelation is contained in police investigation documents for the geeky-looking 30-year-old, now sentenced to four consecutive life terms for butchering Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho, home.