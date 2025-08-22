Who Should You Avoid on Dating Sites?

Today, online dating is a day to day activity for millions of people. Social networks, specialized apps and websites offer almost limitless opportunities for those seeking new friends or a relationship. Often, virtual connections flower into something much more significant. But there’s also a downside. Many users share negative experiences from dating sites. They talk about wasted time, emotional burnout, and even dangerous situations. Why do some people quickly find their soulmates while others struggle for months to meet the right person? How can you avoid disappointments? Let's figure it out together.

Why do people prefer online dating?

The popularity of online dating is growing every year. This is quite understandable. First and foremost, it’s very convenient. You can find a potential partner literally without leaving your home, at any time that suits you. This opportunity is eagerly embraced by people with busy work schedules who simply don't have the time or energy for traditional dating. Additionally, by communicating online, people can overcome psychological barriers. It's much easier to start a conversation with a stranger on the internet. The fear of rejection is not as daunting as it is in real life. Therefore, the online format is a true lifesaver for introverts and even people who are just shy. Moreover, by communicating online, you can get to know someone at a comfortable pace. For example, you can start by just texting, then move on to sending each other voice messages or having video chats. Only after ensuring that the person on the other side of the screen is interesting and, importantly, a suitable chat partner, should you arrange to meet in person. Another undeniable advantage of dating sites and apps is a wide selection and the ability to filter potential partners. In real life, we are limited by our social circle and location, but online, you can find someone with matching interests, values, and of course physical attributes from almost anywhere in the world. Many also prefer this method of dating because there are no obligations. If the conversation isn't going well or the other person doesn't spark your interest, you can always politely end the chat. In real life, ending a conversation is usually a more complicated and sometimes awkward process.

Who should you avoid spending your time with on dating sites?

There are certain users whose communication can not only be a waste of time but may also be dangerous. Here are some of them: ● Profiles without photos or with clearly fake images. If someone is hiding something, it is a serious cause for concern. You might risk becoming the victim of scammers or people with dishonest intentions. ● Users who quickly move on to personal topics. You should also be cautious if a stranger starts asking about your financial situation, home address, or insists on continuing the conversation on a different messaging platform. ● Those who love telling stories about sudden tragedies and financial difficulties. Many scammers first get close to a person and then start bombarding them with requests for financial help. It's definitely not worth your time to engage with people like this, no matter how plausible they sound. ● Chat partners who display aggression or disrespect. If someone uses rude language or makes inappropriate jokes early on during a conversation, the situation is likely to worsen in real life. ● "Ghosters" and fickle chat partners. You shouldn't expect anything more from people who occasionally disappear from the conversation for several days and then return as if nothing happened. Most likely, they are simultaneously chatting with many others and simply aren't that interested in engaging with you. ● Those whose goals and views on important life issues do not align with yours. For example, if someone is interested in short-term relationships while you’re looking for something serious. Mismatched expectations are one of the main reasons for disappointment. It is worth mentioning additionally those who are going through a painful breakup or divorce. People often rejoin the dating pool as a way to distract themselves or to get back at their ex-partner. If you’re looking for a serious relationship, you probably won't want to be a tool for someone’s revenge. It's important to understand that trying to give full attention to every potential chat partner can quickly lead to emotional burnout and disappointment in the whole idea of online dating. You need to learn to say no to unsuitable candidates, to ensure you have the energy for truly promising interactions.

What is the best way to transition from online to offline?

Many people are afraid to transition their communication to offline, fearing that expectations and reality may not align. However, with the right approach, you can avoid disappointment. First and foremost, don't rush into a personal meeting. The best time for this is after 1-3 weeks of active communication. During this time, you’ll have enough opportunity to get to know the person, but your mind won't have had the chance to create an idealized image of them yet. The second piece of good advice is to choose public places for the first meeting. Cafés, parks, exhibitions, or other public spaces with a reasonable number of people around are ideal options. In such an environment, you’ll feel comfortable, and won't have to worry about your safety. We also recommend not to prolong the first date. A meeting over a cup of coffee or a walk for an hour or two is perfect for the first meeting. If the conversation goes well, you can always continue it. And if things don't go as planned, you can easily say goodbye to your companion without feeling awkward.

A middle ground between online and offline communication is video chat. By chatting via video, you can see the person, hear their voice and observe their tone and mannerisms. The key advantage of this format is that video shows a person as they are in the moment. In contrast, photos can be heavily retouched or simply just very old. Additionally, while chatting in online video chat, you can assess how comfortable you feel talking to the person and whether there is that elusive chemistry between you. If the conversation becomes uncomfortable, you can easily end it with the click of a button. We recommend trying chat roulettes like Luckycrush, a good alternative to LickyCrush CooMeet, and Camgo. These are modern services with large audiences and fairly good moderation. You won't run out of interesting chat partners on any of these!

