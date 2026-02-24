Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Accused of Using Taxpayer Funds to Pay for Massages on Luxurious Trade Envoy Trips

King Charles III said he'd learned of his brother's shocking arrest with "the deepest concerns" in a statement shared on February 19.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he continued. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

Later that weekend, Prince William chose not to comment on the allegations against his uncle during an appearance at the BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday night, which he attended alongside his wife, Kate Middleton.

"I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment," he explained of his reluctance to make a statement of his own. "I will save it."

Andrew has yet to be charged with a crime. The investigation into his alleged misdeeds is ongoing as of this publication.