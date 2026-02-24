Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Accused of Using Taxpayer Funds to Pay for Massages on Luxurious Trade Envoy Trips
Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicions of misconduct while in public office, the embattled royal has been accused of using taxpayer money for "massage services" during his time as trade envoy in the early 2000s, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An anonymous civil servant – who previously had a job with the trade department – claimed he initially would not pay the bill when he realized what it was for, but other senior staffers quickly dismissed his concerns.
Ex-Civil Servants Tattle on Andrew's Rampant Spending
"I thought it was wrong," the retired civil servant said in a recent interview with the BBC, referring to Andrew's massage bills. "I'd said we mustn't pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway."
While the source said he wasn't sure "it would have stopped" Andrew's rampant spending habits, he still wished that he would have "flagged that something was wrong" to higher-ups at the time.
Another person, who once worked as a senior official at Whitehall, also claimed to have been a witness to the disgraced former prince's excessive spending on everything from shocking amounts of hotel rooms for his entourage to expensive flights.
"I couldn't believe it," the source said. "It was like it wasn't real money. They weren't spending any of their own money."
Even worse, he alleged senior officials were hesitant to challenge him. Instead, Andrew's checks were given a "rubber stamp" and very little, if any, proper inspection.
Royal Family Left Shaken by Andrew's Arrest
King Charles III said he'd learned of his brother's shocking arrest with "the deepest concerns" in a statement shared on February 19.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he continued. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."
Later that weekend, Prince William chose not to comment on the allegations against his uncle during an appearance at the BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday night, which he attended alongside his wife, Kate Middleton.
"I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment," he explained of his reluctance to make a statement of his own. "I will save it."
Andrew has yet to be charged with a crime. The investigation into his alleged misdeeds is ongoing as of this publication.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Calls Out Royal Family
Ghislaine Maxwell's brother, Ian Maxwell, slammed the Royal family for not being more "supportive" of the ex-prince amid his arrest and his other recent scandals related to his appearances in the Epstein files.
"You have to note [Andrew] hasn't been charged with any sort of sexual offense. And the police will have looked really hard for evidence," he told the Telegraph. "Look, he's a single man and what he did or didn't do with various women was sleazy, humiliating for him and embarrassing for the royals."