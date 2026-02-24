EXCLUSIVE: Why Hollywood Stars Are Set to Make Billions From AI — After Faked 'Industry-Ending' Tom Cruise 'Acting' Video Goes Viral
Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Matthew McConaughey has warned Hollywood must stop trying to "deny" artificial intelligence, as a viral fake video of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt appearing to grapple on a rooftop sends shockwaves through the movie business, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar-winning actor, 56, spoke at Variety and CNN's town hall event in Texas, where he appeared alongside Timothée Chalamet, 30, to discuss how AI is reshaping film.
'It's Already Here'
His remarks come as an AI-generated clip created using Seedance 2.0 – a tool developed by Beijing-based ByteDance – circulates online showing hyper-realistic versions of Cruise, 63, and Pitt, 62, in a stylized fight scene about Jeffrey Epstein.
The short film, generated from a "two-line prompt," has intensified fears AI could replicate the likenesses of major stars without consent, threatening livelihoods across the industry. McConaughey made clear he believes resistance to such developments is futile.
He said: "It's coming. It's already here. Don't deny it. It's not going to be enough to sit on the sidelines and make the moral plea that, 'No, this is wrong.' It's not gonna last. There's too much money to be made, and it's too productive.
"So I say, 'Own yourself. Voice, likeness, et cetera. Trademark it. Whatever you gotta do, so when it comes, no one can steal you.'"
Explaining the implications to Chalamet, McConaughey added: "They gotta come to you and go, 'Timothée, I'd like you to be at my 50th birthday party in five months, and I'm gonna be in the Bahamas. I know you can't be there in person, but I'm gonna halo you in, and I want you as your character in Marty Supreme.' "
"They can do that, but they're gonna have to come to you to go, 'Can I?' Or they're going to be in breach. And you'll have the chance to be your own agency and go, 'Yeah, for this amount.' Or, 'No.'"
Matthew McConaughey Urges Stars to Trademark Voice and Likeness Rights
He suggested AI could even reshape awards culture. McConaughey added, "It's damn sure going to infiltrate our category. Does it become another category? Will we be, in five years, having 'The best AI film'? 'The best AI actor?' Maybe.
"I think that might be the thing; it becomes another category. It's gonna be in front of us in ways that we don't even see. It's going to get so good we're not going to know the difference. That's one of the big questions right now: the question of reality. It's more hazy than ever – in a very exciting way, I think, but also a scary way."
"Prep for it. Own your own lane, so you at least have agency when it starts to trespass." Industry insiders say if stars follow that advice, vast fortunes could follow," the Dallas Buyers Club actor said.
One senior entertainment lawyer said, "If A-list talent lock down their voice and likeness rights now, they are sitting on potential gold mines, potentially running into the billions of dollars. AI firms are desperate for premium, recognizable imagery. If stars are willing to license their digital rights, they really could make billions over the next decade."
A studio executive added, "The question of leverage is set to shift. Instead of being victims of deepfakes, stars are set to become rights holders selling controlled access. That's where the real money will be."
Chalamet acknowledged the generational stakes. He said: "It's going to be all of our war to wage – (it) sounds confrontational, I don't mean to say it like that – but it's a dual responsibility."
The Dune star added, "Unfortunately for your generation, I think it's going to be you guys that figure out how to integrate it. There's a huge (responsibility for) people that are in positions of power now, like myself, like Matthew, to safekeep so that doors stay open. Some of the roles I got that helped kickstart my career, I wouldn't even know if they're available today."
The Cruise-Pitt clip, using fake versions of the pair engaged in a rooftop battle, has prompted fierce backlash. Charles Rivkin, chairman of the Motion Picture Association, said: "The Chinese AI service Seedance 2.0 has engaged in unauthorized use of US copyrighted works on a massive scale. By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs. ByteDance should immediately cease its infringing activity."
A Screen Actors Guild spokesperson added: "The infringement includes the unauthorized use of our members' voices and likenesses. This is unacceptable and undercuts the ability of human talent to earn a livelihood."
Rhett Reese, writer of the Deadpool films, added: "I hate to say it: it's likely over for us. In next to no time, one person is going to be able to sit at a computer and create a movie indistinguishable from what Hollywood now releases."