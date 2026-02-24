EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney's Late Wife Linda Back From the Dead — How Beatles and Wings Icon, 83, is Haunted by 'Emotional' Home Videos of Tragic Partner

Directed by Morgan Neville, the documentary draws on raw, unseen footage capturing Paul in the turbulent aftermath of The Beatles' painful split in 1970, his public estrangement from John Lennon, and his determination to transform a loose group of musicians rehearsing on a remote Scottish farm into one of the defining rock bands of the 1970s.

At its heart, however, is his relationship with Linda, who died aged 56 in April 1998, three years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. For Paul, the most affecting moments in the movie are not the chart triumphs or his reconciliation with Lennon before he died in 1980, but the domestic scenes.

He said: "Seeing me and Linda interacting is very special because you know she's not here anymore. Me and Linda, the kids, the music – me and John. These memories – it's a life flashing in front of you."

He added, "All the stuff with the kids and Linda is lovely to see. Obviously, it's emotional because she looks so beautiful."