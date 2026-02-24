Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Paul McCartney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney's Late Wife Linda Back From the Dead — How Beatles and Wings Icon, 83, is Haunted by 'Emotional' Home Videos of Tragic Partner

Photo of Paul and Linda McCartney
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney's new doc is out on February 27.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sir Paul McCartney has been left overwhelmed by intimate home videos of his late wife Linda McCartney from the new documentary Man On The Run, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Beatles and Wings icon, 83, recently addressed a star-studded audience at a U.K. screening of the film in London ahead of its release on Prime Video on February 27.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Looks So Beautiful'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Paul and Linda McCartney
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney addressed a star-studded audience at a London film screening.

Article continues below advertisement

Directed by Morgan Neville, the documentary draws on raw, unseen footage capturing Paul in the turbulent aftermath of The Beatles' painful split in 1970, his public estrangement from John Lennon, and his determination to transform a loose group of musicians rehearsing on a remote Scottish farm into one of the defining rock bands of the 1970s.

At its heart, however, is his relationship with Linda, who died aged 56 in April 1998, three years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. For Paul, the most affecting moments in the movie are not the chart triumphs or his reconciliation with Lennon before he died in 1980, but the domestic scenes.

He said: "Seeing me and Linda interacting is very special because you know she's not here anymore. Me and Linda, the kids, the music – me and John. These memories – it's a life flashing in front of you."

He added, "All the stuff with the kids and Linda is lovely to see. Obviously, it's emotional because she looks so beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

Paul McCartney Reflects on His Late Wife

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Paul and Linda McCartney
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney retreated to a remote Scottish farm to grapple with depression and uncertainty.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources close to Paul said he remains deeply moved by the material. One said, "Paul is still haunted by some of that footage and the memories of his time with Linda. Watching it back brings a rush of love and loss that never really leaves him."

The film opens with the iconic singer newly married to New York-born photographer Linda in March 1969, as The Beatles teetered on the brink of collapse. Less than a year later, the band had formally disbanded.

Paul retreated with Linda to a 183-acre farm on the Kintyre Peninsula in Scotland, seeking solace in family life as he grappled with depression and uncertainty.

He said, "I had a fear of being a grown-up. I felt very depressed, but I was very lucky because I had Linda." Home movies – much of them shot by Linda herself – show their children growing up among the fields and animals.

Fashion designer Stella McCartney, now 54, and musician James McCartney, 48, appear as small children alongside Mary McCartney and Heather McCartney, Linda's daughter from her first marriage, whom Paul adopted.

Creatively restless, Paul recorded his debut solo album, McCartney, in secrecy on his farm in Scotland, playing every instrument and singing every vocal.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Princess Diana, Paul and Linda McCartney
Source: MEGA

The couple released the album 'Ram' in 1971 amid legal battles with the other Beatles.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Bonnie Blue

EXCLUSIVE: 'Pregnant' Bonnie Blue's 'Baby' From 400-Man Breeding Stunt At Risk of Everything From Deadly STIs to Disability… and Being a Twin With Different Dads

Photo of Rod Stewart

EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart, 81, Sparks Fears His Lungs Will Explode as He Undergoes Brutal Swimming Regime After Booze Marathons

Article continues below advertisement

For the follow-up, he turned to Linda despite her lack of musical training. In one candid clip, she asks: "What am I doing singing with Paul McCartney?" before admitting she could only play one note on the keyboard.

Paul replies: "It's a start." The couple released Ram in 1971 as Paul initiated legal action to dissolve The Beatles' partnership. The record was poorly received at the time, and critics dismissed the fledgling band Wings – formed with former The Moody Blues member Denny Laine – as lightweight.

Yet Wings would go on to secure 12 UK top 10 singles, including the chart-topping Mull Of Kintyre, and enduring hits such as Jet, Band on the Run, and Live And Let Die.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Paul and Linda McCartney
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney reconciled with John Lennon in New York before the latter's tragic death.

The documentary also revisits Paul's strained relationship with John, including John's biting song How Do You Sleep?. Reflecting on the feud, Paul said, "How do I sleep at night? Well, actually, quite well, but you've got to remember, I'd known John since he was a teenager, and that's kind of what I loved about John.

"He's a lovely, lovely, crazy guy."

He has described reconciling with John before his murder at 40 as one of his "greatest blessings," with his children recalling a final meeting in John's New York apartment as a "big reunion."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.