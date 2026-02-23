EXCLUSIVE: 'Pregnant' Bonnie Blue's 'Baby' From 400-Man Breeding Stunt At Risk of Everything From Deadly STIs to Disability… and Being a Twin With Different Dads

The 26-year-old adult performer has announced she is expecting by sharing a video diary filmed in the aftermath of what she described as a "breeding mission" at a mansion in London on February 7.

Bonnie Blue has ignited fierce debate after claiming she is pregnant following a 400-man unprotected s-- stunt – a spectacle critics have told RadarOnline.com runs the risk of everything from deadly infections to rare twin anomalies and serious questions over paternity.

Blue's team said the men involved did not use protection as they attempted to break what they called the "world cream pie record."

Clips circulating online show groups of men in blue ski masks inside the mansion. Blue said after the event about her hope the stunt would leave her expecting a child: "I'm hopeful that when you launch that many swimmers towards my ovaries when I'm at peak fertility, one of them is going to win the race."

But we can reveal medical professionals warn becoming pregnant after unprotected s-- with multiple partners in a short window carries a swirl of potential complications – medical, legal, and personal.

Studies consistently show having multiple partners increases the likelihood of contracting sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis, HIV, or hepatitis B. These infections can cross the placenta and infect a fetus in the womb.