EXCLUSIVE: 'Pregnant' Bonnie Blue's 'Baby' From 400-Man Breeding Stunt At Risk of Everything From Deadly STIs to Disability… and Being a Twin With Different Dads
Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue has ignited fierce debate after claiming she is pregnant following a 400-man unprotected s-- stunt – a spectacle critics have told RadarOnline.com runs the risk of everything from deadly infections to rare twin anomalies and serious questions over paternity.
The 26-year-old adult performer has announced she is expecting by sharing a video diary filmed in the aftermath of what she described as a "breeding mission" at a mansion in London on February 7.
Medical Risks of Bonnie Blue's 'World Record' Attempt Revealed
Blue's team said the men involved did not use protection as they attempted to break what they called the "world cream pie record."
Clips circulating online show groups of men in blue ski masks inside the mansion. Blue said after the event about her hope the stunt would leave her expecting a child: "I'm hopeful that when you launch that many swimmers towards my ovaries when I'm at peak fertility, one of them is going to win the race."
But we can reveal medical professionals warn becoming pregnant after unprotected s-- with multiple partners in a short window carries a swirl of potential complications – medical, legal, and personal.
Studies consistently show having multiple partners increases the likelihood of contracting sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis, HIV, or hepatitis B. These infections can cross the placenta and infect a fetus in the womb.
Dangers of STIs During Pregnancy
Other diseases, including gonorrhea and chlamydia, can be transmitted during birth, potentially leading to blindness, pneumonia, or severe developmental problems in newborns.
STIs acquired during pregnancy are also linked to premature labor before 37 weeks and low birth weight, both of which can result in breathing and feeding difficulties. There are also rarer biological possibilities.
Heteropaternal superfecundation – when two separate eggs are fertilized by sperm from two different men in the same cycle – can result in twins with different fathers. Though uncommon, documented cases exist.
In November, a teenage girl from Goiás in Brazil discovered through DNA testing her twin sons had different fathers after sleeping with two men on the same day. Another unusual phenomenon, superfetation, occurs when a second pregnancy begins during an existing one, leading to fetuses of different gestational ages.
Bonnie Blue Pranking Fans?
Earlier this year, 24-year-old Kathleen Nicole Ramos Santos from Brazil was found to be carrying two fetuses a week apart in development. Exposure to sperm from multiple partners has also been associated in some research with a heightened risk of preeclampsia, a dangerous high blood pressure condition that can restrict fetal growth and require close monitoring.
Blue's video diary, appearing to document her discovery she is pregnant, has prompted widespread speculation online it is simply another of her publicity stunts. Blue filmed herself taking a Clear Blue pregnancy test and told viewers: "One line – pregnant – no line (means) not pregnant."
The brand's guidance states both a control line and a pregnancy line must appear for a valid result. Internet sleuths have pointed out that in Blue's footage, the larger window line is visible, but the smaller control line does not appear.
'All a Big Publicity Stunt'
After the test, Blue said she consulted artificial intelligence before seeking a "private scan" because she would not "step foot in an NHS building." And the man presented as a "doctor" in her video is wearing a ski mask and a T-shirt, and displays an image of a purported fetus on what appears to be an iPad.
One online sceptic sneered: "The fact that the 'doctor' is wearing a ski mask tells me all I need to know. This is all a big BS publicity stunt."
Questions have also been raised about timing. Blue's video was posted just over two weeks after her February 7 "breeding" o---.
The Miscarriage Association states that a pregnancy is typically first visible on ultrasound at around five weeks' gestation. Blue has previously spoken about struggling to conceive before entering the adult industry.
She said: "I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I'd have to go down the IVF route. So I wish I could say I might get pregnant, however, I'm not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally."