Donald Trump

Trump Brands Michelle Obama 'Racist' Despite Posting Video of Former First Lady and Her Husband Barack as Apes

Donald Trump called Michelle Obama an 'anti-white' racist.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has shared a social media post accusing former first lady Michelle Obama of being an "anti-White racist," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's claim comes just weeks after he shared and supported a controversial video depicting Michelle and her husband, Barack, as apes.

Trump's Re-Truth Issues

Trump shared a post from Laura Loomer bashing Michelle.

Trump re-shared a post to his Truth Social account from far-right activist Laura Loomer that labeled Michelle as an "anti-White racist."

Loomer's original post attacked Netflix, which would need the president to approve a pricey merger with Warner Bros., and more specifically, Netflix board member Susan Rice. The post accused President Obama's former national security adviser of planning to use the company to push her and the Obamas' "liberal agenda."

"If the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger is approved, positive messaging of the Democrats' upcoming witch hunts against Trump from Barack Hussein Obama @BarackObama and his anti-White racist wife Michelle @MichelleObama would likely be blasted across all streaming services as the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions continues to grow within Netflix," Loomer tweeted. "The Netflix-Warner Bros. merger would result in a streaming monopoly, which the Obamas will have a significant stake in."

Social Upheaval Aimed at Trump

Loomer went off on the possible Netflix/Warner Bros. merger.

Trump seemed to agree with Loomer's statement, doubling down by not only retweeting her rant but also demanding that Netflix should "fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences."

However, Trump's "racist" comparisons were met with ridicule by critics online, with one person blasting: "The worse he becomes, the angrier he gets at the Obamas. We are all a part of his retribution now."

Another person piled on: "Why isn't Donald Trump in an assisted living facility for old demented racists? Why is he in our White House stealing our tax dollars?"

A third person lamented, "This man just gets funnier and funnier," as another social media user concluded Trump's tactic was to do "anything to avoid addressing Epstein."

Trump's Video Goes Viral

Trump shared a controversial video of the Obamas' faces on apes.

Trump faced major pushback after sharing the racist video on his Truth Social account. When asked whether he would apologize for the video, which superimposed the faces of Barack and Michelle onto the bodies of two apes as The Tokens' song The Lion Sleeps Tonight played in the background, the POTUS insisted he "didn't make a mistake" by sharing the controversial post.

Trump said defiantly, "I mean, I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine."

The president went on to claim the video was connected to false allegations of voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

"I guess it was a take off on The Lion King and certainly it was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud," he said at the time.

The video was later removed from Truth Social.

Trump defended his support of minorities.

Trump has boasted about his race relations, previously insisting he's done "more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln."

Just after the video was posted online, he defended his stance yet again, pointing out that he helped get historically Black colleges and universities "funded," and insisted he got the "highest vote with male Black voters that they've seen in many, many decades."

Trump went on to address people who feel he may be racist after his post.

"And I am, by the way, the least racist president you've had in a long time, as far as I'm concerned," Trump claimed. "I've had a great relationship. Think of what I’ve done. Criminal justice reform. Nobody else could do it. Obama couldn’t do it, nobody could do it. Clinton couldn't. They actually went the other way. They went into a very bad thing for African American people, Black people. They went to a – they did very bad things. I did very good things."

