Trump Brands Michelle Obama 'Racist' Despite Posting Video of Former First Lady and Her Husband Barack as Apes

Trump faced major pushback after sharing the racist video on his Truth Social account. When asked whether he would apologize for the video, which superimposed the faces of Barack and Michelle onto the bodies of two apes as The Tokens' song The Lion Sleeps Tonight played in the background, the POTUS insisted he "didn't make a mistake" by sharing the controversial post.

Trump said defiantly, "I mean, I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine."

The president went on to claim the video was connected to false allegations of voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

"I guess it was a take off on The Lion King and certainly it was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud," he said at the time.

The video was later removed from Truth Social.