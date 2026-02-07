‘I Didn’t Make a Mistake’: Donald Trump Doubles Down After Sharing Racist Obama Ape Video as GOP Allies Beg Him to Take It Down

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, February 6, the president was asked whether he would apologize for posting the video, which superimposed the faces of Barack and Michelle Obama onto the bodies of two apes as The Tokens' song The Lion Sleeps Tonight played in the background.

"No, I didn't make a mistake," Trump said. "I mean, I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine."

The president went on to claim the video was connected to false allegations of voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden. "I guess it was a take off on The Lion King and certainly it was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud," he said.

After Biden's victory, Trump repeatedly promoted debunked claims that the election was stolen from him.

"Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have seen it and probably they would have had the sense to take it down," Trump added.

The video was later removed from Truth Social.