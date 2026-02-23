Met Gala Meltdown: Fans Vow to Boycott Lavish Event After Vogue Unveils 2026 Theme — As Magazine Avoids Revealing One Big Supporter

The event was thrown into controversy when it was announced in late 2025 that Jeff and Lauren would serve as "honorary chairs" and primary donors, with accusations flying fast that the duo "bought" the Met Gala.

The Vogue post on February 23 revealed the theme and included the names of previously announced co-chairs Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé, and Venus Williams.

Actress Zoë Kravitz and Yves Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello were revealed for the first time as the co-chairs of the gala host committee.

A lengthy list of host committee members was also announced, including pop star Sabrina Carpenter, actress Teyana Taylor, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and new American Vogue Head of Editorial Content Chloe Malle.

Nepo-baby Malle has proved a controversial pick, taking over for longtime Editor-in-Chief Wintour, who was elevated to publisher Condé Nast's Global Chief Content Officer while overseeing Vogue's international editions.

Nowhere on the list was any mention of Jeff and Lauren's prominent position behind the scenes.