EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart, 81, Sparks Fears His Lungs Will Explode as He Undergoes Brutal Swimming Regime After Booze Marathons
Feb. 23 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Rod Stewart has sparked fears his lungs – and even his heart – could give out as he submits to punishing underwater drills and sprint training at 81, determined to defy age ahead of a grueling 2026 tour.
The British rock legend, who reached another milestone birthday in January, is preparing for 37 dates across the US and Europe in 2026 – and in preparation is maintaining a fitness regime on his English estate that includes the use of an indoor swimming pool, private gym, golf course, and 100-meter running track.
'I Keep Myself Very Fit'
Stewart, who has battled prostate and thyroid cancer in the past, is also chasing a 100m world record for his age group – a goal that has alarmed those closest to him.
"I keep myself very fit," Stewart recently declared. "I played soccer all my life – don't so much anymore, because I had a knee replacement. And I've always had a trainer – same guy for 38 years." That trainer, Gary O'Connor, structures Stewart's workouts around longevity rather than vanity.
"You have to look at what's attainable, what's repeatable – in other words, it has to be something you can do on a regular basis – and it's got to be relevant to your lifestyle," O'Connor said.
Yet Stewart's regime is far from gentle. It was inspired decades ago by advice from Frank Sinatra, who told him: "Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs – do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath."
Rod Stewart's Brutal Workout Routine Revealed
Stewart has built aquatic endurance into the core of his training as a result of Ol' Blue Eyes' advice. "We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up," Stewart said.
Flippers and rebreather tubes are sometimes used, and sessions can involve treading water while holding a brick overhead or dragging weighted objects from deep to shallow ends.
"He really likes doing this because he says it helps his singing. This is all about holding your breath," O'Connor added. "We have obstacles, and he's the kind of guy who says, 'Time me,' and then tries to beat it. These aren't just swim sessions – they're almost military-type workouts."
Stewart's ambitions stretch beyond stamina for his two-hour stage shows. But medical observers note that high-intensity sprinting and prolonged breath control exercises can significantly spike blood pressure and heart rate, particularly in older athletes.
A source familiar with Stewart's preparations said, "At his age, pushing for explosive speed and extreme breath-hold capacity is extraordinary. The fear isn't about dedication – it's about biology."
It comes after Stewart announced his ambition to set a new sprinting world record for his age group. The rock icon last year stated about his goal for a 100m sprint: "I'm going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old."
Stewart has been training on the private 100-meter track at his estate, aiming to beat his current best time of 19 seconds. We can reveal a family member has pleaded with him about the ambition: "Don't do it! We're worried your heart will literally explode."
But hard-living Stewart remains undeterred – despite recently being spotted out boozing at all hours. The singer's health has also been a topic of concern in recent years.
In 2016, Stewart was diagnosed with prostate cancer but chose not to inform his children, saying: "I didn't want to worry them, and I'm all clear now." He also underwent surgery in 2000 for a cancerous tumor in his thyroid gland, which he later learned could have jeopardized his singing voice.
Last January, Stewart celebrated his 80th birthday with a lavish 10-day yacht party, organized by his wife, Penny Lancaster, 54. The celebration included themed dress-up nights, with one evening dedicated to everyone dressing as Stewart himself.
Reflecting on the event, he said, "We hired a massive yacht. Cost me an absolute fortune. I don't mind – you're only 80 once."