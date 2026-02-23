EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart, 81, Sparks Fears His Lungs Will Explode as He Undergoes Brutal Swimming Regime After Booze Marathons

Stewart, who has battled prostate and thyroid cancer in the past, is also chasing a 100m world record for his age group – a goal that has alarmed those closest to him.

"I keep myself very fit," Stewart recently declared. "I played soccer all my life – don't so much anymore, because I had a knee replacement. And I've always had a trainer – same guy for 38 years." That trainer, Gary O'Connor, structures Stewart's workouts around longevity rather than vanity.

"You have to look at what's attainable, what's repeatable – in other words, it has to be something you can do on a regular basis – and it's got to be relevant to your lifestyle," O'Connor said.

Yet Stewart's regime is far from gentle. It was inspired decades ago by advice from Frank Sinatra, who told him: "Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs – do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath."