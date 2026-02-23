EXCLUSIVE: Trouble in Miami — 'RHOM' Season 8 Delay Explained After Reality Show Production Faced Major Behind-the-Scenes Issues

In November 2025, Radar also disclosed a fight that took place at the airport in Miami between cast members Lisa Hochstein and Lemigova.

The incident took place when Hochstein was standing by baggage claim, and Lemigova "marched over to her and goes, 'You're speaking badly about me in the press." They insisted Lemigova was "ranting and raving" while, at the same time, stating she "didn't want to make a scene."

"Lisa informed her she was indeed making a scene," they continued, sharing Lemigova was "pointing her finger in Lisa's face and yelling."

Hochstein told Lemigova to leave her alone, and she responded by screaming, "No, I won't," the source claimed.

Things continued to get "so heated" that Hocstein's friend " put his suitcase out, and a driver who was there to take Lisa home also intervened to keep Julia away from her," they said.

"At that point, Lisa had had enough and screamed at Julia to 'get the f--- away' from her and was also heard saying 'f--- you.' Lisa was annoyed Julia had come at her for seemingly no reason."

After she finally left Hochstein, Lemigova marched over to her PR and the other women she'd been standing with and "was trying to spin a story that Lisa was unhinged and started with her," they alleged.

"After the crazy situation occurred, it definitely seemed like a setup," the source elaborated. "Lisa was mortified by the situation and wouldn't have gone to the press with it, but once it appeared there, it seemed even more like a cry for attention.

"There have been rumors Julia may not be returning next season to the show, and it definitely seemed like she was trying to cause a scene to get some attention and hopefully have conflict to return to the show with. It was truly crazy."