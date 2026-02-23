EXCLUSIVE: Trouble in Miami — 'RHOM' Season 8 Delay Explained After Reality Show Production Faced Major Behind-the-Scenes Issues
Feb. 23 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
The Real Housewives of Miami was supposed to fire up cameras for its upcoming eighth season weeks ago, but in a twist, production remains completely stalled.
Multiple insiders have exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the major behind-the-scenes "issues" that have thrown the hit Bravo franchise into chaos – and if the show will ultimately return as it remains in limbo.
Is 'RHOM' Returning?
Two sources insisted to Radar the show is absolutely returning, with one declaring everything "was good."
"We will resume filming soon," the insider added.
When pressed for what the holdup was, they explained there was some "recasting" that had to be done.
'So Many Things' Led to a 'RHOM' Season 8 Delay
While another source claimed cameras "should have gone up approximately six weeks ago" and the delay was due to a "multitude of things," a third insider also noted the show will be back.
"It's happening," they explained. "Just a bit late."
They also divulged there were "so many things" that led to the lengthy setback, pointing specifically to "casting issues."
While the cast for Season 8 of RHOM remains unknown, and Bravo never comments on casting speculation, there have been rumors for a while that Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira may not return; however, there has been nothing definitive to date.
As Radar exclusively revealed, a fight between some of the cast of RHOM took place during filming for Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.
During an event in Miami, the chaotic melee broke out between "friend" Adriana de Moura and Alexia Nepola, who were seen in a clip having a heated altercation.
One insider revealed the two were "going at it" and "yelling."
Another source chalked it up to being a "stupid argument" that arose from de Moura being a featured performer as she sang at the event.
"Alexia was jealous that Adriana was performing to celebrate 20 years of The Real Housewives," the source claimed at the time. "She was so livid that she and Marysol walked out during her performance. Due to this, Adriana confronted her."
They added: "Alexia made it all about herself and didn't respect the celebration."
A Chaotic Airport Fight
In November 2025, Radar also disclosed a fight that took place at the airport in Miami between cast members Lisa Hochstein and Lemigova.
The incident took place when Hochstein was standing by baggage claim, and Lemigova "marched over to her and goes, 'You're speaking badly about me in the press." They insisted Lemigova was "ranting and raving" while, at the same time, stating she "didn't want to make a scene."
"Lisa informed her she was indeed making a scene," they continued, sharing Lemigova was "pointing her finger in Lisa's face and yelling."
Hochstein told Lemigova to leave her alone, and she responded by screaming, "No, I won't," the source claimed.
Things continued to get "so heated" that Hocstein's friend " put his suitcase out, and a driver who was there to take Lisa home also intervened to keep Julia away from her," they said.
"At that point, Lisa had had enough and screamed at Julia to 'get the f--- away' from her and was also heard saying 'f--- you.' Lisa was annoyed Julia had come at her for seemingly no reason."
After she finally left Hochstein, Lemigova marched over to her PR and the other women she'd been standing with and "was trying to spin a story that Lisa was unhinged and started with her," they alleged.
"After the crazy situation occurred, it definitely seemed like a setup," the source elaborated. "Lisa was mortified by the situation and wouldn't have gone to the press with it, but once it appeared there, it seemed even more like a cry for attention.
"There have been rumors Julia may not be returning next season to the show, and it definitely seemed like she was trying to cause a scene to get some attention and hopefully have conflict to return to the show with. It was truly crazy."