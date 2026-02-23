Slain Director Rob Reiner's Son Nick Could Face Death Penalty in Double Murder Case After Pleading 'Not Guilty' to Killing His Parents
Feb. 23 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Two months after Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their California home, their son Nick appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to their brutal slayings.
If found guilty in his upcoming trial, the 32-year-old could face the harshest sentence available, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Is Nick Reiner Eligible for the Death Penalty?
According to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Nick – who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in December 2025 – is "death penalty eligible" in the state of California.
"Along those lines, we take the process in which we determine whether or not the death penalty should be sought extremely seriously, and it goes through a very rigorous process," he said outside of the courthouse after Nick's hearing on Monday. "When we get all this information, it will be subject to not only a rigorous analysis, but many of the most experienced individuals in the DA office with death penalty experience will be helping me evaluate that information."
Hochman further confirmed the double murder case was still "on track" to go to trial as planned.
"We have provided the bulk of discovery to defense counsel, and we are now waiting for the coroner's report," he explained, per USA Today.
Nick is scheduled to return to court on April 29.
What Happens to Rob and Michele Reiner?
Rob and Michele's bodies were discovered in their Brenthood home on December 14. It was later determined that their cause of death was due to "multiple sharp force injuries" with a "knife."
Two days later, Nick was charged with their murders. While a potential motive behind the alleged attacks is still unknown, the 32-year-old reportedly struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life.
Prior to his death, the Princess Bride director allegedly confided to a friend at a Christmas party that he was "petrified" of Nick.
"I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son," he added, according to a source. "I think my own son can hurt me."
Rob and Michele Reiner's Other Children Speak Out
In the wake of Rob and Michele's murders, two of their other kids, Jake, 34, and Romy, 27, called their parents' deaths "devastating."
"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," the statement read. "They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."
Conan O'Brien Mourns His Murdered Friends
Conan O'Brien was one of the last people to see the Reiners alive. As Radar previously reported, Rob and Michele both attended his Christmas party hours before they would be horrifically murdered – a moment of whiplash the former late-night talk show host found overwhelming.
"To have that experience of saying good night to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they’re gone...I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward," O'Brien explained in an interview earlier this month. "I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very – it’s so awful. It’s just so awful."