Slain Director Rob Reiner's Son Nick Could Face Death Penalty in Double Murder Case After Pleading 'Not Guilty' to Killing His Parents

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Nick – who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in December 2025 – is "death penalty eligible" in the state of California.

"Along those lines, we take the process in which we determine whether or not the death penalty should be sought extremely seriously, and it goes through a very rigorous process," he said outside of the courthouse after Nick's hearing on Monday. "When we get all this information, it will be subject to not only a rigorous analysis, but many of the most experienced individuals in the DA office with death penalty experience will be helping me evaluate that information."

Hochman further confirmed the double murder case was still "on track" to go to trial as planned.

"We have provided the bulk of discovery to defense counsel, and we are now waiting for the coroner's report," he explained, per USA Today.

Nick is scheduled to return to court on April 29.