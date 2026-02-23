EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Urged to Give Speech to the World as Monarchy Faces 'Total Collapse' Under Weight of Andrew Windsor's Epstein Mess

For some observers, that absence is becoming untenable. One royal historian said, "This is one of those defining flashpoints that will frame public perceptions of Charles for decades. A written statement satisfies constitutional convention, but the national mood is febrile. In moments like this, formality alone may not be enough."

They added: "The lesson of 1997 looms large. After Diana's death, the late Queen believed privacy and protocol were the correct response. The public interpreted that silence very differently. The atmosphere can shift quickly from patience to resentment when people feel unheard."

In August 1997, Queen Elizabeth II remained at Balmoral with Princes William and Harry following Princess Diana's fatal car crash. Her delay in speaking publicly drew fierce criticism before she delivered a live broadcast in which she said: "What I say to you now, as your Queen and as a grandmother, I say from my heart."

She added, "First, I want to pay tribute to Diana myself. She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness."

The address was widely credited with steadying a volatile national mood.