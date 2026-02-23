Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Set to Be Fitted for Prosthetic Leg to Start Walking Again After Devastating Amputation
Feb. 23 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle Sr. finally has a bright spot of news in his life, as he's getting fitted with a prosthetic that will hopefully allow him to walk again after having his left leg amputated below the knee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 81-year-old underwent the life-saving surgery in early December 2025, after suffering from a severe blood clot. His son, Thomas Jr., gave an update on his dad's recovery, including his prosthetic, while the former lighting director's daughter, Meghan Markle, remains estranged from the man who raised her.
Thomas Markle Sr. Hopes to Be 'Walking Again' With Prosthetic
During a live stream, Thomas Jr. revealed his father is "going through therapy. He's going through physical rehab."
"We're going to have to get him fitted for a prosthetic here pretty soon and get that man walking again," the doting son shared, saying that getting his dad independently mobile was their "goal" and "priority."
Thomas Sr.'s near-death experience due to the blood clot cutting off circulation to his foot was his latest health crisis. He had previously suffered two heart attacks and a stroke.
Thomas Markle Jr. Slams Sister Meghan for Not Calling Dad After Amputation
One of the Emmy winner's heart attacks came just days before Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018.
The "Diva Duchess" dramatically cut off all ties with her dad over staged paparazzi photographs of him getting fitted for a suit ahead of the wedding.
Despite Thomas' pleas to reconcile with his daughter over the years, she refused to speak to him in December 2025 after his latest medical emergency that could have ended his life.
Thomas Jr. hit out at his half-sister in the live stream about her callous treatment of her father in such a time of crisis.
"It's just mind-boggling how you could just continue to walk through life and not even give the man a phone call," he sneered about the failed Netflix star.
Thomas Markle Jr. Calls Out Sister Meghan for Not Helping With Dad's Medical Bills
Thomas Jr. also hit out at the ex-royal for not helping out financially with her dad's medical bills despite living in a $15million mansion while dripping in designer clothes and pricey jewelry.
He claimed Meghan can "pay for the best medical care" for their ailing father, but has done nothing to help with his mounting bills following his most recent hospitalization.
The family maintained that Meghan refused to call her father after his leg amputation, causing him further pain.
"It's heartbreaking for the Markle family. He's literally fighting for his life, and Meghan has yet to reach out," a family source told Radar exclusively in December.
"The family is frustrated because reconciliation is what everyone hoped for, especially in a moment like this."
Meghan Markle Claims She Didn't Contact Her Dad Over Privacy Issues
Family friend Caroline Graham, who works for the Daily Mail, had been doing stories on Thomas Sr.'s condition, which Meghan claimed was a reason she refused to make phone contact with her father.
Instead, she sent a confidential handwritten letter that was reportedly delivered to her father by someone on her legal team.
"Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days," Markle's spokesperson said at the time.
They added, "With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."
DMG Media blasted the allegations, claiming, "When Thomas Markle was taken ill in the Philippines, he contacted Caroline Graham and asked her to travel from LA to be with him. As well as being a journalist, Caroline has been friends with Mr. Markle since 2018. She has been with Mr. Markle in [the] hospital every day, providing him with care and support."
The statement continued, "It is entirely untrue that each interaction has been broadcast, and the suggestion that Caroline has breached ethical boundaries is demonstrably false and vehemently denied."