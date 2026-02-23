Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Set to Be Fitted for Prosthetic Leg to Start Walking Again After Devastating Amputation

One of the Emmy winner's heart attacks came just days before Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018.

The "Diva Duchess" dramatically cut off all ties with her dad over staged paparazzi photographs of him getting fitted for a suit ahead of the wedding.

Despite Thomas' pleas to reconcile with his daughter over the years, she refused to speak to him in December 2025 after his latest medical emergency that could have ended his life.

Thomas Jr. hit out at his half-sister in the live stream about her callous treatment of her father in such a time of crisis.

"It's just mind-boggling how you could just continue to walk through life and not even give the man a phone call," he sneered about the failed Netflix star.