EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's 'Baffling Battle' to 'Reach Out' to Her Ailing Dad As He Suffers Through Agonizing Horror of Leg Amputation
Dec. 13 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is in the midst of what sources tell RadarOnline.com is a "puzzlingly baffling and indirect effort" to contact her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. as he recovers from a leg amputation in the Philippines – despite "having the resources and connections to family members who know exactly where he is far more directly."
The former Suits actress, 44, has had no personal contact with Thomas, 81, since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 41.
The 'Baffling' Hospital Search
According to aides, she is keen to have a handwritten note delivered to the ailing former lighting director, who recently underwent surgery to remove a blood clot that resulted in the loss of his left leg below the knee.
Staff working for her are said to believe he is being treated at a hospital in Cebu, the city to which he relocated earlier this year, but they have not confirmed his exact whereabouts.
Her team says she has repeatedly telephoned medical facilities in the region in hopes of locating him.
Hospitals, however, dispute any such contact.
One facility, which spoke with permission from Thomas, said its administration office, reception desk, intensive care unit and attending clinicians had no record of a call from Markle or anyone acting for her.
Staff there also said Thomas was well known within the hospital and that any communication from the duchess would have been immediately recognized.
A source said: "Mr. Markle is a VIP patient. Of course we all know who he is. If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here we would have known. It is a big hospital by Filipino standards but we all know each other and we all talk.
"We were all confused when we saw the story that the Duchess had reached out to her dad. As far as we are aware it didn't happen. We would love to see the Duchess here in the Philippines!"
Critics Call Efforts 'Performative'
Multiple sources close to the Markle family expressed bafflement at the multi-millionaire duchess' approach to trying to pinpoint her dad.
One said: "This makes no sense. Anyone else in her position – with her money, her platform, her global network – would get on a plane, speak directly to relatives who know exactly where he is, and go see him.
"This long-distance guessing game feels performative, and people close to Thomas find it baffling and mind-blowing."
Another added: "There are family members right by his side. If she truly wanted contact, she knows exactly who to call. Watching her try to reach him through hospitals is just strange."
Thomas' Wish for Reconciliation
Despite his long-running estrangement from his ex-Suits actress daughter, Thomas has said publicly he would love contact with her and the two grandkids he has never met, Archie and Lilibet.
He said he "would love to speak to" his daughter and meet his grandchildren, adding: "Of course I want to speak to her but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances. I've always said I'm open to reconciling with my daughter.
"I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too."
DMG Media Confirms Current Contact Info
Meghan's spokesman confirmed on Friday, 5 December she "has reached out to her father."
Her representatives were informed Thomas still uses the same phone number Meghan previously contacted him on.
According to DMG Media, journalist Caroline Graham has been in the Philippines with Thomas and his son, Thomas Jr., at his request after he fell ill.
The company said all their reporting on the issue had been done with the explicit consent of both men.
A spokesperson for DMG Media said: "Ms. Graham has confirmed to the Duchess of Sussex's representative that Mr. Markle does not have an active email address but that his phone number, which the duchess has previously used for him, remains unchanged.
"She has made clear she is willing to facilitate contact between them if asked. Any suggestion we have puppeteered Mr Markle is entirely false and strongly denied."