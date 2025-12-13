EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's 'Baffling Battle' to 'Reach Out' to Her Ailing Dad As He Suffers Through Agonizing Horror of Leg Amputation

The former Suits actress, 44, has had no personal contact with Thomas, 81, since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry , 41.

Meghan Markle is in the midst of what sources tell RadarOnline.com is a "puzzlingly baffling and indirect effort" to contact her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. as he recovers from a leg amputation in the Philippines – despite "having the resources and connections to family members who know exactly where he is far more directly."

According to aides, she is keen to have a handwritten note delivered to the ailing former lighting director, who recently underwent surgery to remove a blood clot that resulted in the loss of his left leg below the knee.

Staff working for her are said to believe he is being treated at a hospital in Cebu, the city to which he relocated earlier this year, but they have not confirmed his exact whereabouts.

Her team says she has repeatedly telephoned medical facilities in the region in hopes of locating him.

Hospitals, however, dispute any such contact.

One facility, which spoke with permission from Thomas, said its administration office, reception desk, intensive care unit and attending clinicians had no record of a call from Markle or anyone acting for her.

Staff there also said Thomas was well known within the hospital and that any communication from the duchess would have been immediately recognized.

A source said: "Mr. Markle is a VIP patient. Of course we all know who he is. If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here we would have known. It is a big hospital by Filipino standards but we all know each other and we all talk.

"We were all confused when we saw the story that the Duchess had reached out to her dad. As far as we are aware it didn't happen. We would love to see the Duchess here in the Philippines!"