EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Absolutely Slaughtered by Critics for STILL Refusing to See Estranged Father as He Was Left 'Languishing On Deathbed'
Dec. 6 2025, Updated 10:33 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has come under fierce criticism after her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., was rushed to the hospital in the Philippines, with commentators and family members accusing the Duchess of Sussex of "hypocritically" failing to show compassion as he battles life-threatening illness.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Markle Sr., 81, was admitted to intensive care on the island of Cebu after a medical emergency at his home earlier this week. Doctors performed a three-hour operation and have now described his condition as stable, though he faces a second procedure to remove a blood clot.
Meghan and Her Father
Markle and her father have not spoken since 2018, following a highly publicized falling-out shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry, 41.
The rift has prevented Thomas from meeting his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
A source close to the family told us: "It's heartbreaking for the Markle family. He's literally fighting for his life, and Meghan has yet to reach out.
"The family are frustrated because reconciliation is what everyone hoped for, especially in a moment like this."
Another added: "Thomas Sr has always wanted to mend things. The lack of contact now feels like a deep wound reopened.
"And with Meghan constantly posing as this hippie-dippy, loving mom at home in her Netflix shows, it really rankles. It's pure hypocrisy."
Meghan's Hypocrisy
Columnist Jan Moir, writing for The Daily Mail, also highlighted what she described as Meghan's hypocrisy.
She snarled: "Mr. Markle has been exiled, banished, cancelled and snubbed for seven long years by the Sussexes; treated like an embarrassing sack of family rubbish hurriedly put out with the bins while the Duke and Duchess get on with their gilded lives.
"(Meghan) has shown no compassion over the past few years, not one drop, as her father suffered one health blow after another, from two heart attacks on the eve of her wedding to a massive stroke in 2022 that robbed him of the power of speech."
Moir – renowned for her bile-filled rants – also spat: "She makes treats and cosy memories for loved ones while simpering about warmth, love, friendship and family.
"On the Netflix set, an eager crew of celebrities and 'new friends' – i.e. total strangers – have gathered to grease up the old Duch as if she were a fattened goose and the onscreen mood is very come-let-us-adore-her, oh Christ, the lard... It's not the hypocrisy that gets me, it is the pity of it all."
Show Some 'Compassion'
Thomas Markle Jr., 59, has also urged Meghan to show compassion amid Markle Sr.'s health emergency, which insiders say left him "languishing on his deathbed" before he stabilized.
He said: "My only wish is that Meghan shows my father some compassion. He is literally fighting for his life."
Markle Jr. detailed the emergency, explaining: "I took dad to a hospital close to our home, and they did various scans, and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger. They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery."
Thomas' half-sister Samantha, 61, described her father's resilience.
She said: "He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this. My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke and an earthquake. I hope he can pull through this."
One source said about Markle: "This hospital dash has again left fans and commentators questioning her character.
"While she promotes messages of family and compassion publicly, her actions towards her own father show it could all be a sham."
Another said: "The timing of this with her recent Netflix Christmas special release, has only heightened the backlash against her.
"She plays happy families for the camera, but in reality, this is a brutal snub to her own father."
Ailing Thomas Sr. has repeatedly expressed a desire to reconcile with his estranged daughter and see his grandkids, saying in 2018: "I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again."
News of his health crisis broke on Wednesday, December 3 – the day his daughter's With Love, Meghan festive special show was released.