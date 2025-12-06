EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Absolutely Slaughtered by Critics for STILL Refusing to See Estranged Father as He Was Left 'Languishing On Deathbed'

Thomas Markle Jr., 59, has also urged Meghan to show compassion amid Markle Sr.'s health emergency, which insiders say left him "languishing on his deathbed" before he stabilized.

He said: "My only wish is that Meghan shows my father some compassion. He is literally fighting for his life."

Markle Jr. detailed the emergency, explaining: "I took dad to a hospital close to our home, and they did various scans, and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger. They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery."

Thomas' half-sister Samantha, 61, described her father's resilience.

She said: "He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this. My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke and an earthquake. I hope he can pull through this."

One source said about Markle: "This hospital dash has again left fans and commentators questioning her character.

"While she promotes messages of family and compassion publicly, her actions towards her own father show it could all be a sham."

Another said: "The timing of this with her recent Netflix Christmas special release, has only heightened the backlash against her.

"She plays happy families for the camera, but in reality, this is a brutal snub to her own father."

Ailing Thomas Sr. has repeatedly expressed a desire to reconcile with his estranged daughter and see his grandkids, saying in 2018: "I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again."

News of his health crisis broke on Wednesday, December 3 – the day his daughter's With Love, Meghan festive special show was released.