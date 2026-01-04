EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle's Struggling Father is Putting 'Very Brave Face' on Leg Amputation and Estrangement From Duchess Daughter

Thomas has now spoken publicly about his recovery, revealing that he has found reasons for gratitude despite the ordeal.

He said: "I have much to celebrate. I am doing well and would like to thank all the people from around the world who have sent well-wishes. I'm doing physiotherapy every day and have managed to sit on the side of the bed and even stood on my one remaining leg with the help of a nurse and a walking frame. That was a wonderful Christmas present. There is a long way to go but I am so grateful to the wonderful doctors and nurses who are taking such good care of me."

Thomas has since been transferred to a rehabilitation hospital in Cebu, close to his elder son Thomas Markle Jr., as he waits to be fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Financial pressures have compounded the strain.

Earlier this month, an appeal was put out for donations online to help cover mounting medical bills after discovering his health insurance would not pay for Thomas' treatment. He and his son are funding the care themselves.