EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle's Struggling Father is Putting 'Very Brave Face' on Leg Amputation and Estrangement From Duchess Daughter
Meghan Markle is facing renewed scrutiny over her fractured family ties as her ailing father, Thomas Markle, puts what sources tell RadarOnline.com is a "very brave face" on his recent life-altering leg amputation while remaining estranged from his famous daughter.
Thomas Markle Sr., 81, was rushed to hospital earlier this month in the Philippines, where he now lives, after suffering a massive blood clot.
Life-Changing Surgery Far From Home
Doctors were forced to amputate his left leg below the knee, a devastating blow for the former Hollywood lighting director whose relationship with Meghan, 44, collapsed ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 41, following his set of staged paparazzi photographs ahead of the nuptials.
Despite the severity of his condition, there has been no face-to-face reconciliation, and the divide between father and daughter appears unchanged.
No Reunion After Emergency
In the immediate aftermath of the surgery, Meghan sent her father a letter after scrambling to get a message to him.
The contents have never been disclosed. It has since been reported she has no plans to reunite with him in person.
Meghan is said to have refused to call her father after he was hospitalized because she feared the conversation could be overheard, and sources say she does not believe they will ever reconcile.
Recovery And Rising Medical Bills
Thomas has now spoken publicly about his recovery, revealing that he has found reasons for gratitude despite the ordeal.
He said: "I have much to celebrate. I am doing well and would like to thank all the people from around the world who have sent well-wishes. I'm doing physiotherapy every day and have managed to sit on the side of the bed and even stood on my one remaining leg with the help of a nurse and a walking frame. That was a wonderful Christmas present. There is a long way to go but I am so grateful to the wonderful doctors and nurses who are taking such good care of me."
Thomas has since been transferred to a rehabilitation hospital in Cebu, close to his elder son Thomas Markle Jr., as he waits to be fitted with a prosthetic leg.
Financial pressures have compounded the strain.
Earlier this month, an appeal was put out for donations online to help cover mounting medical bills after discovering his health insurance would not pay for Thomas' treatment. He and his son are funding the care themselves.
'Very Brave Face' Amid Estrangement
A source close to the family said: "He's suffering, but he's refusing to let the ordeal defeat him. He understands that nothing is likely to change with Meghan, so he's concentrating on his recovery and taking things one day at a time."
Thomas Jr. had expressed anger at online claims Meghan, worth tens of millions through deals with Netflix and Spotify, hadn't contributed to the costs.
In a video posted to YouTube, Thomas Jr. described his father as resilient, calling him a "trouper" and a "tough old b------."
Another insider said Thomas Sr. remains realistic about his daughter. They said: "He's forcing himself to stay positive because there's little alternative. He is basically putting a very brave face on his pain and estrangement from Meghan."
The physical rehabilitation is tough, and the emotional separation from Meghan is something he has reluctantly come to accept.