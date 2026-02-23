Ice-Cold Snub: U.S. Women's Hockey Team Rejects Trump's State of the Union Invite After Prez's 'Impeachment' Joke During Leaked Phone Call With Men's Champions

FBI Director Kash Patel was in the men's locker room when he phoned Trump, who praised the men's hockey team and invited them to his forthcoming speech.

"We’ll get Kash, and we’ll get the military to get you guys," he stated.

After Patel insisted he's "got it," Trump questioned, "You got it, Kash?"

"I'm on it, I'm f------ on it," Patel answered.

Trump then joked about having to invite the women's team, saying: "I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that. I think if I didn’t do that, I do believe I probably would be impeached."

Players were heard laughing at the Prez's remarks, including Jack Hughes, whose mother serves as a player development consultant for the women’s team.