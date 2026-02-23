EXCLUSIVE: Royal Protection Officers' VERY Rude Nickname for Andrew Windsor Resurfaces as Disgraced Former Prince Faces Life in Jail
Feb. 23 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is facing fresh humiliation after a former royal protection officer revealed colleagues once referred to him using an extremely crude nickname while guarding him as a prince – as the 66-year-old ex-royal confronts the prospect of a criminal trial that could carry a life sentence.
The disgraced royal, who was arrested on his birthday on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, was released later that evening after questioning.
Thames Valley Police confirmed in a statement: "As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk."
They added: "Please also remember that this case is now active, so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."
The arrest has reignited scrutiny of Andrew's conduct during his time as a working royal and trade envoy, particularly his association with the late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Ex-Protection Officer Reveals Damaging Nickname
In an unearthed clip from 60 Minutes, a former member of the royal protection team described the Duke's reputation within security circles. He told reporter Tara Brown: "His official code – so if he were to come into the Palace – his call sign was Purple 4-1. But he did have a nickname, but it's a bit rude to tell you."
Pressed further, he said he could reveal it, warning: "But you won't be able to air it." He eventually disclosed that Andrew was known as "The C---."
The minder explained, "Plain and simple, because unfortunately, he upset everyone he came across. He was the most unpopular member of the royal family while I was there. He was just rude and arrogant, and his sense of self-entitlement was breathtaking."
The resurfaced comments add to the damaging portrait that has followed Andrew since he stepped back from public duties in 2019.
King Charles Issues Rare Statement as DOJ Files Surface
His friendship with Epstein – who died by suicide aged 66 in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges – came under renewed focus last month when the U.S. Department of Justice released three million documents linked to the financier.
Within hours of Andrew's arrest, King Charles III, 77, issued a rare statement, saying: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.
"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."
Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Multi-Agency Probe and Questions Over Royal Oversight
Detectives are understood to be examining whether confidential or sensitive information was improperly shared with Epstein during Andrew's tenure as a U.K. trade envoy. Officers have searched his former residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire, and his current home, Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Police sources said inquiries are being conducted in cooperation with U.S. counterparts, including a review of travel records and past meetings.
The investigation involves multiple agencies assessing allegations connected to Andrew's long-standing relationship with Epstein and individuals within his circle. Legal experts note misconduct in public office is a serious common law offense that can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, depending on the gravity of the breach and its consequences.
As the case progresses, the monarchy faces renewed questions about oversight, accountability, and the culture that surrounded Andrew during his years at the heart of public life.