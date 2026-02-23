EXCLUSIVE: Royal Protection Officers' VERY Rude Nickname for Andrew Windsor Resurfaces as Disgraced Former Prince Faces Life in Jail

In an unearthed clip from 60 Minutes, a former member of the royal protection team described the Duke's reputation within security circles. He told reporter Tara Brown: "His official code – so if he were to come into the Palace – his call sign was Purple 4-1. But he did have a nickname, but it's a bit rude to tell you."

Pressed further, he said he could reveal it, warning: "But you won't be able to air it." He eventually disclosed that Andrew was known as "The C---."

The minder explained, "Plain and simple, because unfortunately, he upset everyone he came across. He was the most unpopular member of the royal family while I was there. He was just rude and arrogant, and his sense of self-entitlement was breathtaking."

The resurfaced comments add to the damaging portrait that has followed Andrew since he stepped back from public duties in 2019.