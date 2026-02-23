Andy Cohen 'Urged' Anderson Cooper To Finally Walk Away From CBS — After Bravo's Boss Claimed Troubled Network Was 'Cooked and Done'

Cooper could soon be shown the door by several colleagues at CBS. A source told Radar: "Anderson is just the tip of the iceberg – the unrest and disillusionment are widespread inside CBS, and it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the star journalists follow suit.

"The anger is at a fever pitch, and CBS News has become a shell of itself. Fear at every turn with a boss that doesn’t seem to care. How sad."

When he announced his decision, Cooper said he was leaving purely for personal reasons: "For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS," he said. "But I have little kids now, and I want to spend as much time with them as possible while they still want to spend time with me."

For their part, CBS stated its own, expressing: We're grateful to (Cooper) for dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast, and understand the importance of spending more time with family. 60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return."