CBS Boss Bari Weiss Offered Anderson Cooper a 'Crazy Amount' of Money to Stay With '60 Minutes' Before Bombshell Exit

Earlier this week, Cooper confirmed he would be leaving 60 Minutes at the end of the current season.

"Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the highlights of my career. I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business," he said at the time.

While he admitted he'd been able to balance his busy career for nearly two decades – he also hosts AC360 weeknights on CNN, as well as his two podcasts, All There Is with Anderson Cooper and The Whole Story – he wanted to slow down for his family.

Noting he has "little kids now," referring to his two sons, Wyatt and Sebastian, Cooper said he wanted to "spend as much time with them as possible, while they want to spend time with me."