CBS Boss Bari Weiss Offered Anderson Cooper a 'Crazy Amount' of Money to Stay With '60 Minutes' Before Bombshell Exit
Feb. 20 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Anderson Cooper shocked the news world when he announced he was quitting his gig on 60 Minutes after spending nearly 20 years as a correspondent on the highly-respected program.
But according to a source, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss spared no effort – and maybe even dollar signs – when it came to trying to convince him to stay, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
What Did Bari Weiss Offer Anderson Cooper?
Weiss reportedly offered Cooper a "crazy amount" of money and the chance to expand his role on 60 Minutes in hopes that he would agree to renew his contract, according to Status.
While it is unclear what number Weiss floated to Cooper during their talk, he didn't bite, and went ahead with his decision to step down from his longtime job at the network.
Inside Anderson's Cooper Decision to Leave CBS
Earlier this week, Cooper confirmed he would be leaving 60 Minutes at the end of the current season.
"Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the highlights of my career. I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business," he said at the time.
While he admitted he'd been able to balance his busy career for nearly two decades – he also hosts AC360 weeknights on CNN, as well as his two podcasts, All There Is with Anderson Cooper and The Whole Story – he wanted to slow down for his family.
Noting he has "little kids now," referring to his two sons, Wyatt and Sebastian, Cooper said he wanted to "spend as much time with them as possible, while they want to spend time with me."
Did Anderson Cooper Feel 'Forced Out' of '60 Minutes'?
While Cooper claimed he was leaving to focus on his family and other aspects of his bustling career, an insider told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, that he "didn't quit," he was "pushed."
"When management makes it that uncomfortable, walking away is the only option left," the insider added, seemingly referring to Weiss.
Meanwhile, another source called out the new editor-in-chief for allegedly micromanaging staff as she continues to seek a "different tone" for the network.
"Every script was scrutinized. Every edit questioned," the source explained. "It stopped feeling like trust and started feeling like a test."
'Just the Tip of the Iceberg'
Cooper's exit could just be the beginning of a flurry of potential exits from CBS as "anti-woke" boss Weiss continues to make waves with key members of staff.
"Anderson is just the tip of the iceberg – the unrest and disillusionment are widespread inside CBS, and it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the star journalists follow suit," a source told Radar. "The anger is at a fever pitch, and CBS News has become a shell of itself. Fear at every turn with a boss that doesn’t seem to care. How sad."