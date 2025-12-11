Anderson Cooper Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Suffering From Childhood Trauma — 'I Ran From It, I Buried It, but It Doesn't Go Away'

Cooper was only 10 years old when his dad, Wyatt Emery Cooper, died unexpectedly while undergoing heart surgery. He was 50 years old at the time.

When asked if he found "a way to grieve," Anderson replied, "I ran from it. I buried it, but it doesn't go away," about the loss of his beloved father so many years ago.

"And it has stopped me from being able to... I am wary all the time, which helps in my job at times," he noted, especially when it comes to covering stories in dangerous war zones.

"But it keeps me distant from people," the 60 Minutes correspondent explained about how he's still affected to this day.