EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper's Chilling Death Confession — CNN Host, 58, Admits He Spent His Entire Life Convinced He'd Die at 50 Years Old Like His Family Members

The CNN host, 58, appeared on Michelle Obama 's podcast on Wednesday, December 10, to discuss grief. He shared his chilling family history where his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all died at 50, and Cooper went through his whole life convinced he would meet the same early fate.

Cooper lost his beloved dad, Wyatt Emory Cooper, in 1978 when the newsman was only 10 years old.

Wyatt died due to complications while undergoing open-heart surgery in New York City, leaving his mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, a widow with two young sons.

"His dad died at 50, and his dad before that died at 50. I've gone through my whole life thinking I would die at 50," Anderson explained about his family tree on his dad's side.

"I'm 58 now, and I realize I had this crazy idea that a lot of people had that if you lose a parent early on, you're going to die at the age your parent died. Thankfully, there's advances in medicine," he noted about how he's outlived his ancestors on his dad's side of the family.