Anderson Cooper's Emotional Breakdown: CNN Host Sobs While Discussing Death and Grief During Podcast Interview

Cooper told Falley how intrigued he was by how she uses the word "allegedly" when talking about the death of her spouse, poet Andrea Gibson, who passed away in July after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer.

"You use the word ‘allegedly’ when you talk about Andrea’s death, which I kind of love," the CNN host gushed.

Falley went on to explain, "It felt so weird to talk with such certainty, to say 'Andrea died' as if any of us know what that means. We actually don’t know what it means. I don’t think. I had felt so many, sort of, signs and communications that it felt, it just didn't feel right, and it still doesn't to say 'Andrea died' so I love saying that Andrea allegedly died."

She added: "To my limited understanding of a body and a spirit. Language is very important to me, so I feel like if something’s not quite right, I’m going to make whatever adjustments I need."