Anderson Cooper's CBS Exit is 'Tip of the Iceberg' at Troubled Network After Bari Weiss' Takeover — 'It's a Matter of Time Before Rest of the Journalists Follow Suit'

As for Anderson, he said in a statement he was leaving purely for personal reasons: "For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS," he said. "But I have little kids now, and I want to spend as much time with them as possible while they still want to spend time with me."

For their part, CBS issued a statement of its own, expressing: We're grateful to (Cooper) for dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast, and understand the importance of spending more time with family. 60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return."

However, Radar has learned that might not necessarily be the whole story. According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Weiss has taken an aggressively hands-on role since assuming her role in October, and Cooper’s work environment has become increasingly untenable.

"Bari made it clear she wanted a different tone," one insider told Shuter. "Every script was scrutinized. Every edit questioned. It stopped feeling like trust and started feeling like a test."

Another source was more direct: "(Anderson) didn’t quit. He was pushed. When management makes it that uncomfortable, walking away is the only option left."