EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Faces Cop Grilling Over Grisly Accusation He Watched Girl As Young as 6 Being Subjected to Electric Shock Torture by Ghislaine Maxwell
Feb. 19 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Shamed Andrew Windsor may face police questioning over a grisly allegation reportedly contained in the recently released Epstein files that he watched a young girl, said to be between six and eight years old, being subjected to electric shock torture by Jeffrey Epstein's pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the horrific allegation is said to stem from material referenced in an F.B.I. report from July 2020 detailing claims of sexual abuse involving Andrew and Maxwell in Surrey during the mid-1990s.
Disturbing Allegations of 'Torture'
The claim is reported to have originated from an anonymous tip-off and alleges that a woman was restrained on a table and "tortured with electrical shocks" while Andrew and other men looked on.
It is further alleged the incident took place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Berkshire. A source familiar with the current investigation said Andrew, who was arrested on his 66th birthday on Thursday, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, could be grilled on the allegation as "all accusations referenced in the Epstein files and reports about their contents could form part of the police interviews of Andrew."
The insider added: "Detectives will be under pressure to examine every specific claim, however disturbing, and establish whether there is any evidential basis to them."
A legal source said, "When material of this nature enters the public domain, investigators have to consider it. That does not mean the allegations are proven, but they cannot simply be ignored."
'Nothing Will Be Off the Table'
Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and Maxwell.
A constitutional expert said, "The challenge for investigators is separating allegation from admissible evidence. The fact that something appears in a document does not make it fact, but equally it may be raised in a police interview."
A source close to the case noted detectives are expected to question Andrew on the full range of claims circulating in the Epstein files.
"Nothing will be off the table in terms of questioning," they added. "If it is in the documents, or there have been reports such allegations are in the documents, it is likely to be put to him."
Andrew was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after renewed scrutiny linked to the so-called Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice at the end of January.
King Charles' Response Revealed
The documents suggest he shared sensitive information with his convicted child s-- offender pal Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy. Vans carrying officers arrived at Royal Lodge later this afternoon, and searches of addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk are ongoing.
In a written statement after his brother's arrest, King Charles, 77, said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.
"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
Thames Valley Police said: "As part of the investigation (into misconduct in public office), we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk." The man remains in police custody at this time.
"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active, so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."
Hours after being arrested, Andrew was released from jail.