EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Faces Cop Grilling Over Grisly Accusation He Watched Girl As Young as 6 Being Subjected to Electric Shock Torture by Ghislaine Maxwell

The claim is reported to have originated from an anonymous tip-off and alleges that a woman was restrained on a table and "tortured with electrical shocks" while Andrew and other men looked on.

It is further alleged the incident took place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Berkshire. A source familiar with the current investigation said Andrew, who was arrested on his 66th birthday on Thursday, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, could be grilled on the allegation as "all accusations referenced in the Epstein files and reports about their contents could form part of the police interviews of Andrew."

The insider added: "Detectives will be under pressure to examine every specific claim, however disturbing, and establish whether there is any evidential basis to them."

A legal source said, "When material of this nature enters the public domain, investigators have to consider it. That does not mean the allegations are proven, but they cannot simply be ignored."