EXCLUSIVE: Savvy Andy Cohen Plotting to Go Solo Next New Year's — Without CNN Pal Anderson Cooper
Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Savvy Andy Cohen is plotting his own star-studded New Year's Eve countdown spectacular without CNN pal Anderson Cooper – just in case new bosses at the network don't invite the Bravo honcho back for another booze-soaked broadcast with his buddy, Hollywood insiders told RadarOnline.com.
"If CNN drops the ball, Andy will dump Anderson in a heartbeat and throw his own glittering Bravo bash – with a Housewife or two front and center," a source said.
Another insider added: "Anderson's a friend, sure – but Andy's ambitious."
CNN On Edge
While the duo delivered one of the highest-rated New Year's Eve performances in their show's history, sources said CNN is in turmoil, with Warner Bros. Discovery insiders openly discussing a potential sale of the channel.
"Everyone at CNN is on edge," warned a source. "It's nonstop change, and no one feels safe."
According to tipsters, Cohen sees the network's uncertainty as a golden opportunity to reclaim New Year's Eve with the kind of chaotic, champagne-fueled spectacle that would feel right at home on Bravo.
Big Things To Come?
Still, CNN is publicly projecting confidence – with a network rep insisting: "We are excited to have Anderson and Andy return for their 10th year together as we ring in 2027."
However, insiders said Cohen may already be counting down to something much bigger.