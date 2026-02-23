Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Andy Cohen
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Savvy Andy Cohen Plotting to Go Solo Next New Year's — Without CNN Pal Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen has been planning a solo New Year's move without CNN pal Anderson Cooper amid shifting TV plans.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen has been planning a solo New Year's move without CNN pal Anderson Cooper amid shifting TV plans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Savvy Andy Cohen is plotting his own star-studded New Year's Eve countdown spectacular without CNN pal Anderson Cooper – just in case new bosses at the network don't invite the Bravo honcho back for another booze-soaked broadcast with his buddy, Hollywood insiders told RadarOnline.com.

"If CNN drops the ball, Andy will dump Anderson in a heartbeat and throw his own glittering Bravo bash – with a Housewife or two front and center," a source said.

Another insider added: "Anderson's a friend, sure – but Andy's ambitious."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

CNN On Edge

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Andy Cohen is plotting a potential solo New Year's Eve broadcast without Anderson Cooper amid reported uncertainty at CNN.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Andy Cohen is plotting a potential solo New Year's Eve broadcast without Anderson Cooper amid reported uncertainty at CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

While the duo delivered one of the highest-rated New Year's Eve performances in their show's history, sources said CNN is in turmoil, with Warner Bros. Discovery insiders openly discussing a potential sale of the channel.

"Everyone at CNN is on edge," warned a source. "It's nonstop change, and no one feels safe."

According to tipsters, Cohen sees the network's uncertainty as a golden opportunity to reclaim New Year's Eve with the kind of chaotic, champagne-fueled spectacle that would feel right at home on Bravo.

Article continues below advertisement

Big Things To Come?

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
bethenny frankels biz bust double divorcee dating app fading fast

EXCLUSIVE: Bethenny Frankel's Biz Bust — How Double-Divorcee's Dating App is 'Fading Fast'

Kiefer Sutherland's pals have urged him to get help after the actor's latest arrest raises concern.

EXCLUSIVE: Kiefer Sutherland's Pals Beg Hollywood Car-Crash 'Get Help Now' After Latest Crazy Arrest

Article continues below advertisement
CNN said it is 'excited to have Anderson and Andy return for their 10th year together as we ring in 2027.'
Source: MEGA

CNN said it is 'excited to have Anderson and Andy return for their 10th year together as we ring in 2027.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Still, CNN is publicly projecting confidence – with a network rep insisting: "We are excited to have Anderson and Andy return for their 10th year together as we ring in 2027."

However, insiders said Cohen may already be counting down to something much bigger.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.