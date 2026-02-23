EXCLUSIVE: Savvy Andy Cohen Plotting to Go Solo Next New Year's — Without CNN Pal Anderson Cooper

Savvy Andy Cohen is plotting his own star-studded New Year's Eve countdown spectacular without CNN pal Anderson Cooper – just in case new bosses at the network don't invite the Bravo honcho back for another booze-soaked broadcast with his buddy, Hollywood insiders told RadarOnline.com.

"If CNN drops the ball, Andy will dump Anderson in a heartbeat and throw his own glittering Bravo bash – with a Housewife or two front and center," a source said.

Another insider added: "Anderson's a friend, sure – but Andy's ambitious."