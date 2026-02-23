EXCLUSIVE: Kiefer Sutherland's Pals Beg Hollywood Car-Crash 'Get Help Now' After Latest Crazy Arrest

Sutherland, 59, was cuffed by Los Angeles police, who say the actor entered a rideshare vehicle, "physically assaulted" the driver and made a menacing statement toward the alleged victim, who did not require medical treatment.

He was released on $50,000 bail and is due back in court on Feb. 2 to face a charge of making criminal threats.

Sources said Kiefer has been struggling since the June 2024 death of his famous father, 88-year-old actor Donald Sutherland.

"It's been tough on him losing his dad when they worked so hard on their relationship over the years," an insider shared. "But he's clearly gone over the top here."

"He's let his anger get the better of him again, and he needs to start to look at the reasons why and get some real help."