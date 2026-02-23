EXCLUSIVE: Kiefer Sutherland's Pals Beg Hollywood Car-Crash 'Get Help Now' After Latest Crazy Arrest
Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Kiefer Sutherland's recent bust after allegedly attacking a rideshare driver in Hollywood has dredged up memories of his past poor behavior, and friends fear the clock may be ticking for the troubled 24 alum if he doesn't get help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's a real bad look, and some folks in his world are seeing it as a call for help," said a source close to the Lost Boys star.
Arrested After Alleged Assault
Sutherland, 59, was cuffed by Los Angeles police, who say the actor entered a rideshare vehicle, "physically assaulted" the driver and made a menacing statement toward the alleged victim, who did not require medical treatment.
He was released on $50,000 bail and is due back in court on Feb. 2 to face a charge of making criminal threats.
Sources said Kiefer has been struggling since the June 2024 death of his famous father, 88-year-old actor Donald Sutherland.
"It's been tough on him losing his dad when they worked so hard on their relationship over the years," an insider shared. "But he's clearly gone over the top here."
"He's let his anger get the better of him again, and he needs to start to look at the reasons why and get some real help."
Long History Of Legal Trouble
This isn't Kiefer's first run-in with the law.
In 2007, he was pulled over in L.A. after making an illegal U-turn and failed a field sobriety test. Because he had collected a string of DUI charges dating back to 1989 – and was serving probation for a 2004 drunken driving arrest – he was jailed for 48 days.
"I'm very disappointed in myself for the poor judgment I exhibited," he said after pleading no contest.
Two years later, he was hit with assault charges in New York City after he was accused of head-butting fashion designer Jack McCollough following a Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser.
Case Dropped, Apology Issued
The case was later dropped, and the two men issued a joint statement, which included another apology from the Designated Survivor star, who expressed "regret" McCollough was "injured."
Following his 2007 arrest, Kiefer was ordered to complete an 18-month alcohol education program – but he once said of boozing that he "enjoys the times too much, and the memories" to give it up completely.
No one has alleged that alcohol played a role in his latest scandal. But sources said he needs to control his behavior before it derails his career – or worse.
The insider added: "He needs to address his anger issues – no matter the cause – before it's too late."