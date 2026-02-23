Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Barron Trump to the Rescue — How Prez's Son Saved Pal From Alleged Abuser

barron trumps hero moment presidents son aids friend crisis
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump's quick action helped protect a friend amid claims involving an alleged abuser.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

First son Barron Trump came to the rescue of a "very close" female friend by calling cops when he witnessed her boyfriend beating her up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Donald Trump's son, 19, was in the U.S. and on a video call with the woman in London when he allegedly saw her brutalized by her attacker.

Barron’s Heroic 911 Call

Audio played in a U.K. court detailed Barron Trump's emergency call reporting an alleged assault he witnessed on video.
Source: MEGA

"He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment," the grateful victim, whose identity was withheld, said in a court hearing in the criminal case against the suspect.

Barron's quick thinking was revealed when an audio of a call to emergency operators was played during that court hearing in the U.K. on Jan. 21.

"I just got a call from a girl I know. She's getting beaten up. It's really an emergency, please," Barron told dispatchers.

He'd reportedly met the woman, who hasn't been named, on social media.

During the hearing, it was alleged the woman had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, a Russian citizen, while Barron had been on a video call with her on Jan. 18, 2025.

Jealous Rage Turns Violent

Matvei Rumiantsev was identified in court as the ex-boyfriend accused of attacking the woman while Trump was on the call.
Source: MEGA

Rumiantsev, 22, had allegedly grabbed her hair and pushed her to the floor, while shouting, "You are not worth anything," according to reports.

He'd allegedly been jealous of Barron's communications with the woman and blew up when he'd tried to call her earlier that night. Bodycam footage showed police arriving at the woman's property.

She told officers: "I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son."

The alleged victim then called Barron back so police could confirm her story, the court heard.

Barron Refused To Escalate

According to court records, Donald Trump's son later told police the incident left him 'racing with adrenaline.'
Source: MEGA

"I called you guys; that was the best thing I could do," Barron told cops, according to an audio played in court.

"I wasn't going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse."

In a later email to police, Barron admitted the explosive incident he witnessed on the video left him "racing with adrenaline."

In charges dating from Nov. 1, 2024, to Jan. 23, 2025, Rumiantsev is accused of assault, actual bodily harm, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation and perverting the course of justice by pressuring the woman to withdraw her complaints.

He denies all charges.

