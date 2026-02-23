EXCLUSIVE: Barron Trump to the Rescue — How Prez's Son Saved Pal From Alleged Abuser
Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
First son Barron Trump came to the rescue of a "very close" female friend by calling cops when he witnessed her boyfriend beating her up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Donald Trump's son, 19, was in the U.S. and on a video call with the woman in London when he allegedly saw her brutalized by her attacker.
Barron’s Heroic 911 Call
"He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment," the grateful victim, whose identity was withheld, said in a court hearing in the criminal case against the suspect.
Barron's quick thinking was revealed when an audio of a call to emergency operators was played during that court hearing in the U.K. on Jan. 21.
"I just got a call from a girl I know. She's getting beaten up. It's really an emergency, please," Barron told dispatchers.
He'd reportedly met the woman, who hasn't been named, on social media.
During the hearing, it was alleged the woman had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, a Russian citizen, while Barron had been on a video call with her on Jan. 18, 2025.
Jealous Rage Turns Violent
Rumiantsev, 22, had allegedly grabbed her hair and pushed her to the floor, while shouting, "You are not worth anything," according to reports.
He'd allegedly been jealous of Barron's communications with the woman and blew up when he'd tried to call her earlier that night. Bodycam footage showed police arriving at the woman's property.
She told officers: "I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son."
The alleged victim then called Barron back so police could confirm her story, the court heard.
Barron Refused To Escalate
"I called you guys; that was the best thing I could do," Barron told cops, according to an audio played in court.
"I wasn't going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse."
In a later email to police, Barron admitted the explosive incident he witnessed on the video left him "racing with adrenaline."
In charges dating from Nov. 1, 2024, to Jan. 23, 2025, Rumiantsev is accused of assault, actual bodily harm, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation and perverting the course of justice by pressuring the woman to withdraw her complaints.
He denies all charges.