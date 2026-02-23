EXCLUSIVE: Barron Trump to the Rescue — How Prez's Son Saved Pal From Alleged Abuser

"He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment," the grateful victim, whose identity was withheld, said in a court hearing in the criminal case against the suspect.

Barron's quick thinking was revealed when an audio of a call to emergency operators was played during that court hearing in the U.K. on Jan. 21.

"I just got a call from a girl I know. She's getting beaten up. It's really an emergency, please," Barron told dispatchers.

He'd reportedly met the woman, who hasn't been named, on social media.

During the hearing, it was alleged the woman had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, a Russian citizen, while Barron had been on a video call with her on Jan. 18, 2025.