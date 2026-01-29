EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Kiefer Sutherland's Startling Hollywood Downfall After Uber 'Assault' Arrest — And How Rob Reiner's Slaughter is Central to the Three Tragic Elements Fueling His Demise

Friends said that feeling of disappointment has been compounded by alcohol, something Sutherland has long acknowledged as a double-edged sword in his life.

The movie star has a history of DUI arrests and has spoken openly about his enjoyment of drinking, once saying it was responsible for both some of his happiest moments and his worst mistakes. Those close to him now say booze has resurfaced as a destabilizing factor in his life.

Another source said, "Kiefer's relationship with alcohol has long been the most fragile part of his life. When he's feeling fulfilled and steady, he's able to keep it in check, but that balance is easily shaken. As emotional pressures build – whether from work frustrations, personal loss or the stress of aging in Hollywood – it becomes far more difficult for him to maintain control. Right now, with so many heavy things hitting him at once, the strain on that balance is more intense than it's been in a long time."

Central to that emotional weight is grief. Sutherland's father, Donald Sutherland, a towering figure of cinema, died in 2024 at the age of 88. The passing, sources said, left Kiefer unmoored.

"The loss of his father hit Kiefer with a force he wasn't prepared for," the insider noted. "Donald wasn't simply his dad; he was the standard Kiefer measured himself against and the person whose career and integrity shaped his own ambitions. Without him, there's been a huge emotional void, and the grief hasn't softened with time. It's still sitting very close to the surface and affecting him in ways people around him can clearly see."

Then the shock slaughter of Rob Reiner, 78, in December has further deepened the sense of loss. Reiner, who directed Sutherland in Stand by Me, was described by friends as a mentor and guiding force for the actor.

"Rob's passing has been another profound blow for Kiefer," our insider added. "He wasn't just a former collaborator; he was someone Kiefer looked to for guidance, reassurance, and perspective, both creatively and personally.

"Rob grounded him and helped steer him through the industry, so losing that steady presence so abruptly has been deeply destabilizing and incredibly painful for him."