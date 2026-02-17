Your tip
Home > News > Mass Shooting

Hockey Rink Horror: Transgender Father Threatened to Go 'Berserk' in Disturbing Rant Before Killing Family Members

robert dorgan
Source: facebook, EricRueb/X

A transgender father opened fire on his family at a high school hockey game.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

A transgender father who brutally shot and killed his ex-wife and son during a rampage at a high school hockey game had just issued a chilling warning about going "berserk," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robert Dorgan, who went by the name Roberta, also injured three other family members attending the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, sporting event before turning the gun on himself.

The Shooter Had Harsh Words for Trans Critics

robert dorgan
Source: facebook

Robert Dorgan killed his ex-wife and son before killing himself.

The shooting, which was livestreamed, happened during a hockey game at Pawtucket's Dennis M. Lynch Arena just before 3 p.m. Monday, February 16.

Local police say it looks to have been the result of a domestic dispute between Dorgan and his ex-family.

In early 2020, Dorgan revealed he had undergone gender-reassignment surgery. His wife, Rhonda, filed for divorce around the same time, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Source: @EricRueb/X

Now living his life as a woman, Dorgan lashed out at transgender critics and opponents online, including a rant just a day before the deadly shooting aimed at actor Kevin Sorbo.

The former star of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys posted a picture on X of trans Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, along with the caption: "Tim McBride is a man. Community note this if I'm wrong."

Dorgan slammed the tweet, replying, "keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK."

'He Shot My Family'

hockey game shooting
Source: EricRueb/X

Frightened teens on both teams scattered for safety as the shots rang out.

Dorgan used the same verbiage in a reply to a tweet from conspiracy champion Alex Jones, who called the trans representative "so creepy."

The father warned Jones: "dont be so butt hurtt (sic) over somebody different. then wonder why trans ppl go (f------) BERSERK."

Source: @Tgirlcuda/X

Following the horrific shooting, a woman who said the gunman was her father described him as "very sick" with "mental health issues" outside the Pawtucket police station.

"He shot my family, and he’s dead now," she said.

Witnesses Recount What Happened

Rhonda Dorgan
Source: facebook

Dorgan shot and killed his ex-wife.

Video of the game shows the reactions of players and spectators as the shots rang out. The high schoolers on the ice ducked their heads and then quickly darted across the ice to safety, while fans in the crowd scrambled to flee as well.

Branden Mello, who was in the building during the attack, said the shooter was sitting by himself in the last row of the stands at the start of the game.

"Early during the first period, they moved down and opened fire on people in the second or third row of the stands," Mello recounted on X. "I heard six initial shots and then went behind the boards."

Teams Evacuate to Safety

trans dad hockey game
Source: facebook

A family member said Dorgan had mental health issues.

Mello tweeted that a father of one of the other players grabbed the gun, but Dorgan had a backup weapon and began firing again.

"The incident happened around 2:25 and sent fans running for the front exit and the side exit next to the stands," Mello continued, explaining that after evacuating, one of the coaches "barricaded his team in their locker room and only opened the door when police swept the arena."

A 16-year-old goalie for one of the schools told WCVB Boston he was on the ice when shots rang out.

"I'm overwhelmed, but trying to stay calm," he said. "You don't know what it feels like until you're in it."

