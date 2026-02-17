Hockey Rink Horror: Transgender Father Threatened to Go 'Berserk' in Disturbing Rant Before Killing Family Members

A transgender father who brutally shot and killed his ex-wife and son during a rampage at a high school hockey game had just issued a chilling warning about going "berserk," RadarOnline.com can reveal. Robert Dorgan, who went by the name Roberta, also injured three other family members attending the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, sporting event before turning the gun on himself.

The Shooter Had Harsh Words for Trans Critics

Source: facebook Robert Dorgan killed his ex-wife and son before killing himself.

The shooting, which was livestreamed, happened during a hockey game at Pawtucket's Dennis M. Lynch Arena just before 3 p.m. Monday, February 16. Local police say it looks to have been the result of a domestic dispute between Dorgan and his ex-family. In early 2020, Dorgan revealed he had undergone gender-reassignment surgery. His wife, Rhonda, filed for divorce around the same time, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Video from Lynch Arena in Pawtucket when the shooting occurred. You cannot see anything - the noise is unmistakeable - but the reaction and chaos that follows the follows tells the story. pic.twitter.com/AYAdA2jEDE — Eric Rueb (@EricRueb) February 16, 2026 Source: @EricRueb/X

Now living his life as a woman, Dorgan lashed out at transgender critics and opponents online, including a rant just a day before the deadly shooting aimed at actor Kevin Sorbo. The former star of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys posted a picture on X of trans Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, along with the caption: "Tim McBride is a man. Community note this if I'm wrong." Dorgan slammed the tweet, replying, "keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK."

'He Shot My Family'

Source: EricRueb/X Frightened teens on both teams scattered for safety as the shots rang out.

Dorgan used the same verbiage in a reply to a tweet from conspiracy champion Alex Jones, who called the trans representative "so creepy." The father warned Jones: "dont be so butt hurtt (sic) over somebody different. then wonder why trans ppl go (f------) BERSERK."

keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 15, 2026 Source: @Tgirlcuda/X

Following the horrific shooting, a woman who said the gunman was her father described him as "very sick" with "mental health issues" outside the Pawtucket police station. "He shot my family, and he’s dead now," she said.

Witnesses Recount What Happened

Source: facebook Dorgan shot and killed his ex-wife.

Video of the game shows the reactions of players and spectators as the shots rang out. The high schoolers on the ice ducked their heads and then quickly darted across the ice to safety, while fans in the crowd scrambled to flee as well. Branden Mello, who was in the building during the attack, said the shooter was sitting by himself in the last row of the stands at the start of the game. "Early during the first period, they moved down and opened fire on people in the second or third row of the stands," Mello recounted on X. "I heard six initial shots and then went behind the boards."

Teams Evacuate to Safety

Source: facebook A family member said Dorgan had mental health issues.